Business Intelligence (BI) Market Is Booming Worldwide At A CAGR of 5.6%, To Hit US$ 35380 Mn by 2028 | Rapid Growth of Industry Demand, Business Performance, Development Trend, Competition Pattern, Key Suppliers and SWOT Analysis Till 2028

The " Business Intelligence (BI) Market " Report provides insightful data on business strategies, top industry trends, growth opportunities, and challenges of top key players. The Business Intelligence (BI) market report covers market size, share, and growth outlook in terms of CAGR status and revenue estimations. This 107 Pages report delivers competitive landscape analysis (business profiles, investments opportunity, new plans, technological advancements) and segmentation details (mainly type and applications) with geographical representation. Furthermore, the research report gives details on the import-export scenario, supply-demand scenario, and SWOT analysis over the forecast period.

Business intelligence software is an important tool or application used by organizations to analyze data and make improved real-time market decisions. Traditionally, business intelligence was used only for reporting, designing dashboards, and resolving queries. Its goal was to track key business performance and metrics.

The global Business Intelligence (BI) market size is projected to reach US$ 35380 million by 2028, from US$ 24000 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2028.

During 2017 the cloud-based social intelligence solutions segment accounted for almost 70% of the total share of the market and dominated the industry. Cloud-based solutions come with a regular minimal payment and eliminates the need for making a large one-time investment and also the periodic expenses for maintenance and updates. Predictable expenses, no requirement of a powerful local server, minimal requirement of skilled personnel, and free upgrades are additional benefits that will induce more businesses to prefer hosted business intelligence solutions in the next few years.



The enterprises segment dominated the social business intelligence market during 2017. This segment includes several industries such as retail, IT, BFSI, healthcare, and telecommunication. These industries use business intelligence for predictive analysis as it helps them in segmenting products and services based on the preference of their customers. The higher adoption of business intelligence software by SMEs, the rise in a number of online retail customers, and the favorable government policies in the healthcare and BFSI industries will drive the growth of this market segment.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Business Intelligence (BI) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Business Intelligence (BI) market in terms of revenue.

The Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market forecast is based on an analysis of key player's past and current performance. The report also takes into account various economic conditions prevailing in the key markets that have the potential to impact the market in the future. Thereby considering all the relevant factors market size of the Business Intelligence (BI) market has been forecasted in the report.

Business Intelligence (BI) Market Top Manufacturers : The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. Top Key Players covered in the report are:

SAP

SAS Institute

Oracle

IBM

Kyubit Solutions

Adobe Systems

Microsoft

Zoho

ChristianSteven Software

Enerpact

MicroStrategy

Qlik

Yellowfin

Adaptive Insights

TABLEAU SOFTWARE

Hitachi Vantara

Birst

TIBCO Software

GoodData

Domo Technologies

MITS

Looker Data Sciences

Salesforce.com

ThoughtSpot

ClearStory Data

FanRuan

TARGIT

The Business Intelligence (BI) market research report fully covers the major statistics of the production, value, profitability, capacity, supply/demand ratio, volume, and much more. The best possible updated information is showcased in figures, pie charts, tables, and graphs. These statistical representations offer predictive information regarding the upcoming estimations for convincing the growth of the Business Intelligence (BI) market.

Based on types, the Business Intelligence (BI) market from 2017 to 2028 is primarily split into:

On-premises

Cloud

Based on applications, the Business Intelligence (BI) market from 2017 to 2028 covers:

Individuals

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Government Organizations

Others

Geographically, the report includes research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2017 -2028) of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

Business Intelligence (BI) market while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. A verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis of key market segments incorporated in the report have been delivered in weighted chapters.

Highlighted Key Points Covered in this Updated Research Reports Include:

Research reports involve the overall industry status worldwide.

Impact of Covid-19 on market growth, size, share, and sales.

Comprehensive analysis of market drives and manufacturers with the latest innovation.

Report provides country-wise economic business status and opportunities.

It is also providing an in-depth analysis of company profiles, production, value, price, and supply chain.

Major changes were seen in the competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of types, applications, and regions.

New business development analysis and industry challenges.

What Business Intelligence (BI) Market Report Is Going to Offers:

Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Business Intelligence (BI) Market share analysis of the top industry players

Business Intelligence (BI) Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market forecasts all the mentioned segments, sub segments, and the regional markets

Business Intelligence (BI) Market Trends ( Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations )

) Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the Business Intelligence (BI) market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Business Intelligence (BI) Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments Business Intelligence (BI) Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

Which are the five top players in the Business Intelligence (BI) market?

How will the Business Intelligence (BI) market change in the upcoming years?

Which product and application will take a share of the Business Intelligence (BI) market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the Business Intelligence (BI) market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Business Intelligence (BI) market throughout the forecast period?

What is the current market size, what will the market size be in 2028 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the challenges to growth in the market?

What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the key vendors?

Who are the major competitors and what is their strategy?

What are the barriers to entry for new players in the market?

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Business Intelligence (BI) market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

