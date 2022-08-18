Visitor arrivals for July 2022

MACAU, August 18 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that, owing to the lingering impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, visitor arrivals declined by 98.8% year-on-year to 9,759 in July 2022; the figure also represented a fall of 97.4% month-on-month. Numbers of same-day visitors (7,189) and overnight visitors (2,570) both recorded year-on-year decreases of over 90%. As people entering Zhuhai from Macao were subject to centralised medical observation in July, some visitors extended their stay in Macao, bringing the average length of stay of overnight visitors to surge by 22.0 days to 25.4 days. With the duration for same-day visitors remaining at 0.1 day, the overall average length of stay of visitors increased by 6.5 days to 8.3 days.

As regards source of visitors, number of visitors from mainland China plunged by 99.0% year-on-year to 7,321, with only 124 visitors travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme. Visitors from the nine cities in the Pearl River Delta in the Greater Bay Area totalled 4,169, of whom 89.5% came from Zhuhai. Besides, there were 497 visitors from Hong Kong and 1,877 from Taiwan.

Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land tumbled by 98.6% year-on-year to 9,549 in July; among them, 63.7% arrived through the checkpoint of Border Gate (6,085) and 20.4% came via the Hengqin port (1,949). Besides, there were just 210 visitor arrivals by air.

In the first seven months of 2022, number of visitor arrivals dropped by 26.3% year-on-year to 3,474,866; same-day visitors (2,188,015) and overnight visitors (1,286,851) fell by 2.6% and 47.9% respectively. The average length of stay of visitors decreased by 0.4 day year-on-year to 1.2 days, with that of same-day visitors (0.1 day) remaining unchanged whereas that of overnight visitors (3.1 days) rising by 0.1 day.