Commercial Real Estate Litigator Jonathan Aldaco Recognized on the Best Lawyers in America® list of Ones to Watch for 2023

Dallas, TX, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherry Petersen Landry Albert LLP is pleased to announce that Jonathan Aldaco has been selected for the list of Ones to Watch by Best Lawyers in America®. This exclusive recognition is given to young attorneys for outstanding professional excellence in private practice in the U.S. and honorees are chosen through an intensive peer review process.

Aldaco is recognized for his work in Commercial Real Estate Litigation. He has built an extensive practice representing landowners, commercial property owners and developers in disputes involving eminent domain, condemnation and a variety of other real estate lawsuits. This is the second year Aldaco has been included on the Ones To Watch list by Best Lawyers in America.

"Land is a finite resource and my clients worked hard to acquire the properties they own. I am most energized when I'm protecting and defending a property owner's interest in these valuable assets," said Jonathan Aldaco, a commercial real estate litigator lawyer at Dallas-based Cherry Petersen Landry Albert LLP. "I really appreciate the support and recognition of my peers who chose me for this honor."

Cherry Petersen Landry Albert LLP is a business law firm with 20 attorneys based in Dallas, Texas. Founded in 1991, CPLA represents clients in commercial real estate matters, business transactions and commercial litigation. The firm emphasizes cost efficiency, performance, and relationships. Learn more about the firm at www.cplalaw.com.

