Web3 - The Future of Gaming?

Hong Kong, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3Games is an integrated platform for blockchain gaming. By bridging blockchain technology, NFTs, and Defi with virtual gaming, Web3Games offers an ecosystem where players and developers can come together and take ownership of their gameplay.

The project was established in June 2021 and has previously worked with Alibaba to issue the only NFT issuance with one of their brands.( See details ) Early this year, the project closed $4M funding led by and will soon launch its IDO on the DaoMaker .

Traditional games have attracted countless gamers and transformed them into loyalists over the past years. Two major existing problems, however, remain unsolved in these games - the lack of players' true ownership, and overly centralized servers. Web3Games is taking advantage of the fast-developing blockchain technology to provide solutions to the two pain points in the web2 gaming industry, with the project vision to bring back the digital ownership of in-game items to players.

How do they do that?

Through Web3Games' 4 core products: Protocol, Portal, Studios and Chain;

The platform is designed for playing, creating, developing, and ALL things blockchain gaming!

Their protocol is a tool designed for developers to use in conjunction with blockchain technology. The Studios' main task is to collaborate with various game developers to create streams of immersive blockchain games. Portal, meanwhile, is the place where games are distributed, where players can gain access to these games, and where gamers can participate in token or NFT sales. Lastly, Web3Games' own chain is the backbone of the whole ecosystem, and is a substrate-based solution for a faster, secured blockchain gaming experience.

How do they onboard game devs?

Web3Games aims to be the infrastructure to create an environment that allows Web2 developers and players to adapt naturally to Web3. Ultimately, they want to help game developers produce the best blockchain games for the gaming community.

Their protocol is an API-as-a-service protocol and is specifically built to help gaming companies seamlessly integrate into the blockchain, and access and distribute on-chain assets such as NFTs and game tokens. Their blockchain provides high efficiency and low costs for games integrated on Web3Games.

In this way, game developers are given the freedom to access and distribute the blockchain assets.

How do they attract gamers?

Web3Games Studios is a hub to foster up-and-coming blockchain games and digital culture. Their current portfolio includes game development teams with an extensive background in producing virtual games such as Call of Duty, Diablo, and many more, who are now building play-to-earn blockchain games.

Web3Games Studios is set to launch more than 6 games separately in 2022. These include a Match-3 battle game– CryptoEmpire ; a poker NFT game– W3POKER ; and a web3 music game – DEBEATS . All six games are based in different genres with distinct gameplay to suit different players.

In addition to the game studios, the portal site aims to become the Web3 version of Steam, where gamers can share, discuss, upvote projects, and easily access all types of games whether produced by Web3Games studios or other gaming companies.

On the Web3Games portal, Player ID serves as the player's gaming profile and is connected with users' emails, social media accounts, and wallets in various chain networks. Gamers can log in using their email and don't have to import their private keys on different devices, giving them more convenience and security, and offering a straightforward way for users to access their virtual assets.

Web3Games is dedicated to lowering barriers for usual gamers to enter the Web3 world, simplifying blockchain integration for developers, and building an ecosystem where gamers and game developers can all come around and do what they want to do.

About Web3Games

Web3Games is an integrated blockchain gaming ecosystem that includes 4 core products: Portal, Protocol, Studios, and Chain.

We aim to help traditional game developers integrate their gaming products with blockchain, making gaming assets decentralized and permissionless, and bringing back the digital ownership of in-game items to players.

Follow us:

Website Twitter Medium

Join the community:

Discord Telegram Telegram Announcement

Contact:

KK Chen

852 24781418





The views, suggestions, and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. Do your own research before making a financial decision related to any crypto company or asset.