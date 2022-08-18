Results of visitor expenditure survey for the 2nd Quarter of 2022

MACAU, August 18 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total spending of visitors (excluding gaming expenses) dropped by 46.3% year-on-year to MOP3.85 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Total spending of overnight visitors (MOP2.83 billion) declined by 55.7% year-on-year while that of same-day visitors (MOP1.01 billion) rose by 30.5%. In the first half of 2022, total spending of visitors amounted to MOP10.44 billion, down by 21.8% year-on-year.

Visitors spent an average of MOP2,421 in the second quarter, down by 26.0% year-on-year. Per-capita spending of overnight visitors (MOP4,690) dropped by 16.3%, while that of same-day visitors (MOP1,031) grew by 39.2% on account of an increase in their shopping spending. Visitors from mainland China spent MOP2,474 on average, down by 27.8% year-on-year; per-capita spending of those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (MOP4,915) decreased by 26.3%.

As regards type of expense, visitors spent primarily on shopping (65.3%) in the second quarter, followed by food & beverage (17.9%) and accommodation (10.6%). Per-capita shopping spending of visitors decreased by 25.6% year-on-year to MOP1,582, which was mainly spent on cosmetics & perfume (MOP469), food products (MOP323), handbags & shoes (MOP228) and clothing (MOP201). Analysed by main purpose of visit, per-capita spending of visitors coming to Macao for vacation (MOP4,604), shopping (MOP1,840) and visiting relatives or friends (MOP1,420) fell by 27.8%, 45.0% and 26.6% year-on-year respectively.

With respect to visitors’ comments, the proportion of visitors who expressed satisfaction with environmental hygiene (96.2%) dropped by 0.7 percentage points quarter-to-quarter in the second quarter, whereas their satisfaction with the rest of the services and facilities registered increases to different extents. The proportions of visitors who complimented on restaurants (92.8%), gaming establishments (91.9%) and public transport (90.4%) rose by 1.2 percentage points, 0.8 percentage points and 2.7 percentage points respectively. Meanwhile, 75.6% of the visitors considered that there were adequate tourist attractions in Macao, an increase of 3.3 percentage points quarter-to-quarter.