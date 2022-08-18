Submit Release
Sports Bureau announces the resuming operations of sports facilities from 19 August

MACAU, August 18 - Following the reopening of most sports facilities earlier, Sports Bureau will resume operations of other sports facilities from 19 August (Friday), including Pavilion A and Table Tennis Zone (Lobby Area) of Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion, Athletics Track, indoor Pavilion, table tennis of Olympic Sports Centre – Stadium, Zone B of Macao East Asian Games Dome and Cheoc Van Swimming Pool. Online booking service and online ticketing service of on-the-spot swimming ticket will resume accordingly to allow the public to continue to participate in sports activities and exercises.

To prevent the risk of epidemic infection, precautionary measures will continue to apply: users are required to wear masks properly inside the venue, check body temperature, present "Macao Health Code" and scan “Visit Record (Venue QR Code)” at the entrance. Sports Bureau will keep enforcing cleansing and disinfection at all venues and call on the public to jointly fight against the disease by maintaining good personal and environmental hygiene and keeping social distance when using public sports facilities.

The Sports Bureau urges the public to pay closer attention to personal and environmental hygiene, to avoid over-gathering after entering the facilities and to make concerted efforts in pandemic prevention while using the sports facilities. For more details, please visit the Sports Bureau's website www.sport.gov.moor call the hotline 2823 6363.

