SAMPO PLC                           STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                18 August 2022 at 9:30 am

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the voting rights attached to Sampo A shares FI owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 16 August 2022 below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total voting rights.

Sampo's share capital comprises 533,261,351 shares, of which 533,061,351 are A shares and 200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 534,061,351.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.00% shares

4.99% voting rights

 0.05% shares

0.05% voting rights

 5.06% shares

5.05% voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable) 5.07% shares

5.03% voting rights

 0.02% shares

0.02% voting rights

 5.10% shares

5.05%voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		 Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct
(SMA 9:5)		 Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		 Direct
(SMA 9:5)		 Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003305   26,690,109 shares

26,690,109 voting rights

   5.00% shares

4.99% voting rights
SUBTOTAL A 26,690,109 shares

26,690,109 voting rights

 5.00% shares

4.99% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument		 Expiration date Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement 		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025) N/A N/A Physical 246,316 shares

246,316 voting rights

 0.04% shares

0.04% voting rights
Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 62,523 shares

62,523 voting rights

 0.01% shares
0.01% voting rights
CFD N/A N/A Cash 2,180 shares

2,180 voting rights

 0.00% shares

0.00% voting rights
      SUBTOTAL B 311,019 shares

311,019 voting rights

 0.05% shares

0.05% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


