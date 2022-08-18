Blubrry Podcasting Partners with SoundStack to Provide Programmatic Advertising

Customers who use Blubrry hosting can immediately monetize their podcasts.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (PRWEB) August 18, 2022

Podcast media hosting and statistics provider Blubrry announced today that it is partnering with SoundStack, an innovative audio-as-a-service company. The alliance will provide Blubrry hosting customers with programmatic advertising monetization as part of their podcast hosting.

Podcasters can get more details and sign up for programmatic ad insertion today within the "Make Money" section of the Blubrry Podcasters Dashboard. Blubrry has worked to ensure podcasters of all genres can participate.

"Maintaining and building credibility is paramount to our customers when it comes to advertising within their podcast," said Todd Cochrane, CEO of Blubrry. "That is why we provide programmatic ads that are geo and topic specific while at the same time excluding some ad categories by default that audiences may object to."

Advertisers bid on episodes in real-time and deliver national or geographic-specific 30-second pre-roll and post-roll ads. All Blubrry hosting customers, including those using PowerPress can monetize their show today.

"Nearly every podcaster I talk to wants monetization options; smaller shows have been at a disadvantage, but no longer – every show can monetize today," said Cochrane. "We are thrilled to work with SoundStack as our programmatic advertising delivery partner."

This exclusive partnership between Blubrry and SoundStack links two companies with extensive histories and recent rebrands and modernizations. Both have earned the reputation and trust necessary to protect every podcaster's brand.

Jon Stephenson, founder, and CEO of SoundStack, shared, "We're delighted to kick off this exclusive partnership with Blubrry which enables podcasters of all sizes to programmatically monetize their content while they create and showcase on Blubrry's first-in-class hosting platform. We were able to work with the Blubrry team to seamlessly integrate with SoundStack, making this alliance a win-win for everyone."

SoundStack's platform-agnostic ad tech and programmatic expertise allow Blubrry to receive ads from dozens of premium demand partners, regardless of their ad platform, and Blubrry can customize the ads that run in creators' shows, even in the programmatic marketplace.

The companies plan to expand on the new service and quickly add additional features in the coming months. To learn more about Blubrry's programmatic ads, read here. For questions, contact Blubrry and/or SoundStack.

About Blubrry

A trusted distributor for podcasters around the world, Blubrry offers tools and services including hosting, IAB podcast statistics, private internal podcasting, WordPress hosting, monetization, and the number one podcasting plugin for WordPress. This podcast pioneer provides the optimal podcasting experience so creators can Publish. Analyze. Grow. Contact Blubrry.

About SoundStack

Based in Pittsburgh, PA, SoundStack is an innovative audio as a service (AaaS) company that accelerates audio innovation for creators and advertisers. SoundStack was created through the combination of Media Creek, EmpireStreaming, Abovecast, AudioCatapult and Live365, which will continue to operate as a separate brand. SoundStack has supported and added value to a community of 12,000+ global publishers since 2010 and is a passionate team of 60+ audio professionals with the experience and knowledge to simplify, demystify and deliver audio at scale, in whichever "verse" audio is listened to, today and in the future. For more information, visit here.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/blubrry_podcasting_partners_with_soundstack_to_provide_programmatic_advertising/prweb18850856.htm