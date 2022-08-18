Warriors Heart is grateful to be featured on A&E 'Intervention' as Peer-to-Peer Healing Solution for Military, Veterans and First Responders

As a private addiction treatment center that exclusively serves military, veterans and first responders, Warriors Heart is grateful to be featured on A&E's "Intervention" show on July 18, 2022, featuring a U.S. Army Veteran and ICU Nurse struggling with alcoholism, who gets help in their unique peer-to-peer healing program.

Warriors Heart is grateful for being featured on A&E's "Intervention" show on July 18, 2022, as part of the solution for a U.S. Army veteran and ICU Nurse. During the intervention, the "Intervention" team recommends Warriors Heart 's peer-to-peer healing program to help save the life of a son, brother, and father, whose alcoholism is out-of-control. His inspiring recovery story aired again on Monday, July 25, 2022.

"Intervention" describes this episode as; "34-year-old served in the Army, and then had a successful career as an ICU Nurse. But after 8 years, the pressure of caring for seriously ill patients became too much, and he turned to alcohol to cope. Two years ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and ICU deaths skyrocketed, he spiraled further into his addiction and eventually lost his job, his wife and his kids. Interventionist: Ken Seeley."

This 1-hour show features his brave family and Interventionist Ken Seeley, who convince the veteran and nurse to seek professional help at Warriors Heart for his addiction to vodka to "get his life back." While he thinks "he is fine" and tells Ken that he is "very self-sufficient" (denial), viewers get an insider's view of the heartbreaking struggles his family goes through that are driving their determination to save him.

During the moving intervention with loved ones, family members read prepared letters that express deep concerns that he is "so close to death" and plead for him to get help.

When he pushes back, Ken explains, "We found a treatment center in Texas, Warriors Heart, for vets and first responders." When he resists because "therapy doesn't work for him" because he doesn't have feelings, Ken replies; "there will be a lot of people that came in with the same mentality that ‘I don't have feelings because I numb my feelings. I put my feelings aside to protect others', that's a first responder. That's what you've been doing all these years, especially during COVID, all that trauma watching those people die when you're trained to save their life and you can't."

When his sister directly asks if he will go "now" to Warriors Heart, and his mother explains that their team will help him get his daughters and career back, he finally agrees to accept help.

A nurse and Interventionist Ken Seeley then go with the veteran to the airport, and provide mental support during his journey to Warriors Heart's healing facility outside of San Antonio in Bandera, Texas. Once there, the team reassures him that they're there to help, and show him a sign posted with a heart that says; "Welcome Home." Warriors Heart's Executive Director, Christina Moreno, also explains to him that he's in the Detox center, and that's the first part of his training / recovery program.

Towards the end of the show, Warriors Heart CEO/Co-Founder Josh Lannon emphasizes the feelings many frontline protectors feel when asking for help, "He came in hot. A lot of guys do. They're scared, they're embarrassed, they're ashamed. So it takes a lot of guts to walk through the front door here at Warriors Heart."

After 45 days of treatment, the warrior is like a new person and expresses gratitude for his sobriety. He reflects, "It feels great to be sober now – physically, feeling great. Mentally, a lot of the clarity is coming back. So we have a lot of different coping strategies, group therapy sessions, process groups, then one-on-one sessions with your individual therapist. Doing different projects there, wood shop, they've got K-9 facility where you can train service dogs and bring them home – looking forward to getting back into the hospital and working as a nurse in the ICU, and being with my kids."

ABOUT WARRIORS HEART (Bandera, Texas near San Antonio): Warriors Heart is the first and ONLY private and accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for "warriors" (active duty military, veterans, first responders and EMTs/Paramedics) faced with the self-medicating struggles of alcohol addiction, prescription and drug addiction, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), mild TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and other co-occurring issues in a private, 60-bed facility on a 543-acre ranch. Along with a minimum 42-day peer-to-peer residential treatment program, Warriors Heart provides "warriors" with options based on a Full Continuum of Care (Detox, Day Treatment, Residential Treatment and Training Foundation (Level I), Lakeside Extended Treatment and Training (Level II), Outpatient, and Sober Living (60-day minimum) and Aftercare. Warriors Heart's work has been featured on the TODAY Show, CBS Health Watch, FOX 11 Los Angeles, National Defense Radio Show and in TIME, Forbes, The Chicago Tribune, Addiction Pro magazine, San Antonio Business Journal, Real Leaders and many more media. There is a 24-hour Warriors Heart hotline (844-448-2567) answered by warriors. https://www.warriorsheart.com

