TD Synnex and CallTower Announce Partnership

SOUTH JORDAN, UT; ROCHESTER, NY; USA, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with TD Synnex, a leading distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem.

The partnership is part of a joint CallTower / TD Synnex strategy to accelerate growth with access to resellers for brand awareness, positioning and joint sales alignment which will drive new long- and short-term business worldwide. This will accelerate CallTower's position to win business and gain a competitive edge in the Cisco and Microsoft reseller communities. The partnership will also extend the marketing efforts of CallTower for new opportunities, as they will be providing sales and technical trainings.

"We are thrilled to partner with TD Synnex because CallTower's solutions are a natural fit with resellers selling licenses," said William Rubio, CallTower's Chief Revenue Officer. "We're excited to be able to consistently offer powerful new partnerships to ensure the continued success and communication of our customers and clients."

"TD Synnex is committed to delivering unified communications, connectivity, and contact center solutions that enhance customer experience", said TJ Trojan, senior vice president, Unified Communications, Collaboration and Connectivity Solutions, North America, TD Synnex. "CallTower will enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings while strengthening our ability to simplify complex collaborative solutions with other industry leading solution providers offered by TD Synnex."

CallTower was recently recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the UCaaS Market in their December 2021 Frost Radar™ report after recent analysis. CallTower combines powerful voice-enabled Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions with Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions, productivity tools and network support to unleash the full power of a modern and enterprise-grade turnkey solution and digital workplace.

About TD Synnex

We're TD SYNNEX SNX, a leading distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're 22,000 of the IT industry's best and brightest, who share an unwavering passion for bringing compelling technology products, services and solutions to the world. We're an innovative partner that helps our customers maximize the value of IT investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. At our core, we're a company that cares. We care about our partners, our co-workers, our investors and the world around us. And we're committed to being a diverse, inclusive employer of choice and a good corporate citizen.

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Operator Connect, Office 365, GCC High Teams Audio Conferencing and PSTN, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCPP, CT Cloud UCaaS, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and four contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

