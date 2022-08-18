Reflective Material Market Size to Worth USD 40.52 Billion at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The Global Reflective Material Market : Rising concerns regarding workplace and traffic safety management is driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global reflective material market size is expected to reach USD 40.52 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Rising concerns regarding workplace and traffic safety management is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Reflective materials are used to highlight or reflect light on a surface or object, in order to enable it to be seen or observed clearly. They are usually used in traffic signboards, markings, and temporary traffic control applications.

Reflective material is composed of tiny glass beads that reflect light directly back toward its source, owing to their ability to reflect incident energy back toward its source regardless of the direction of incidence. Reflective materials are extensively used in manufacturing a wide range of products, such as sheeting, tapes, films, paints, adhesives, inks, and other specialty goods, and are also used to make heat transfer logos to provide efficient and flexible solutions to garment manufacturers.

Reflective materials are used in solar photovoltaic (PV) systems for power generation, water pumping and maintenance, and health systems. Market revenue growth is expected to be driven by surging demand for camouflage patterns made by using infrared (IR) reflective textiles, in order to prevent the detection of warfighters by enemy infrared sensors.

Get a sample of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1226

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In March 2021, Tata Motors launched a new compact ambulance. This ambulance comes with AIS 125 certified retro-reflective decals, a beacon light, and a siren, and can seat five attendants, apart from the driver and the patient.

Coatings segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021, due to its retro-reflective property. Moreover, there is increasing demand for reflective coatings in construction and textile industries, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Building & construction segment revenue is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing need to control light intensity in various strategic applications, such as lighting lenses, reflectors, decorative trims, display panels, and energy management.

Micro prismatic segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. The micro prismatic technology helps to produce a bright reflective appearance on garments and accessories and improve reflectivity of materials, by integrating retro-reflective microscopic prisms formed on a polymeric film. Increasing adoption of products offering a high degree of reflectivity, in order to enhance safety, is driving demand for micro prismatic technology.

Companies profiled in the global market report include 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, ORAFOL, Dominic Tunnell Opticians, Changzhou Hua R Sheng Reflective Material, Coats Group PLC, Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Inc., Paiho Group, Asian Paints, and Reflomax.

To know more about the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-reflective-materials-market

Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Fabric

Sheet

Coatings

Paints & Inks

Tape & Films

Specialty Products

Others

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Micro Prismatic

Glass Beads

Ceramic Beads

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Building & Construction

Textile

Automotive

Healthcare

Traffic Control

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

US.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

To Get Insights Speak to Analyst: https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/1226

Key questions covered in the global Reflective Material Market report:

What is the expected market size of the global Reflective Material Market during the forecast period?

What factors are expected to hamper global Reflective Material Market growth over the forecast period?

What key factors are expected to drive global revenue growth between 2019 and 2030?

Which application segment is expected to dominate other application segments over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Which leading players are operating in the global Reflective Material Market?

Request a customization of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1226

Thank you for reading the report. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization plan that we offer as per client requirement. Our team will ensure that the report is well suited as per your requirement.

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.