Red Rocks Cultural Festival is back Coinciding with Kwita Izina, gorilla naming ceremony.
Red Rocks will be hosting the 10th anniversary Cultural Festival from 26 August to 2 September 2022. The event will take place at Nyakinama village.
It’s in this framework that we would like to invite you to celebrate with us this 10th anniversary Cultural festival”MUSANZE, NORTHERN PROVINCE, RWANDA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Rocks Cultural Festival returns to Musanze district, Rwanda, coinciding with Kwita Izina, gorilla naming ceremony, on the slopes of Virunga Mountain.
Red Rocks Cultural Center will be hosting the 10th anniversary Cultural Festival from 26 August to 2 September 2022. The event will take place at its premises in Nyakinama village, Musanze district, Rwanda with additional celebrations in nearby Mukungwa town and Kinigi, Virunga Mountain.
Entry is free with accommodation and food available at Red Rocks at cost. This year’s festival will feature exhibitions of traditional cultural music and dance each day alongside a variety of artwork produced by local women and youth cooperatives. There will also be community workshops for attendees to participate in, including banana beer making, basket weaving, painting, cooking, sports and conservational debate. Entertainment will continue into the evenings with Red Rocks Twataramye (cultural music using all types of cultural instruments, theatre and poetry).
In addition to cultural activities and sustainable ecotourism, the festival aims to promote conservation. It will therefore take time out to visit Mukungwa riverside to plant trees for conservation of environment and natural resources.
In its final day, the festival will take to the slopes of Virunga Mountain for the Kwita Izina, gorilla naming ceremony. It will then return to Mukungwa Riverside nightclub for its closing party, ‘Crazy night of the Gorillas’.
Red Rocks Initiatives, Greg Bakunzi said “I am most excited to see how the festival brings organisations together so that we can continue to support each other in sustainable community and conservational initiatives.”
Our Cultural Festival is an annual event, which starts at the last week of August and ends during the first week of September, and the event coincides with the Annual Gorilla Naming ceremony. This annual celebration seeks to engage the community (and everyone) in National Park Service recreational activities and stewardship that benefit their local communities and volcanoes national park home, to the last surviving mountain gorillas, and it emphasizes the community’s role in conservation and strengthening opportunities for the local community to show their support and commitment for permanently protecting our natural, cultural, and recreational resources and inspire the next generation of stewards. The week-long Culture Festival provides an opportunity for people to deepen their understanding of our culture and the efforts made by the locals to protect the endangered mountain
gorillas.
Gorilla Conservation Exhibit
This exhibit sheds light on the history of gorilla conservation and their plight today. Local artists promote Gorilla conservation and find economic opportunity by selling their artworks to tourists who
visit the mountain gorillas. The artists add weaving and carving as part of their artworks in order to improve the lives of their families and economic empowerment, purchase your own T-shirts or for your friend, from our artists.
STORYTELLING ON CONSERVATION EFFORTS
Engage in the storytelling on how the initiatives got into the research of endangered plants and trees and how far we have gone in the conservation efforts. Stories in preventing the loss of biodiversity, restoring ecosystem health and improving the quality of life for the local and global communities.
Environment and cultural conservation
Learn more about environmental conservation and preservation of cultural heritage for tourism development in the Nyakinama , area of the Northern province of Rwanda. The perception of human societies of their environment is largely driven by our unique culture and cultural practices.
Art and Sports for conservation
The event recognizes the connection between the health of people, animals, and the environment, explores our shared biodiversity and how all living things are interconnected through arts that talk for
animals that cannot speak for themselves.
About Red Rocks Initiative
Red Rocks Initiative for Sustainable Development is an African non-governmental organization established in 2017 to enhance sustainable development in the Virunga Mountains region in East Africa. Red Rocks Initiative supports locally-led environmental conservation and sustainable tourism initiatives. Our initiatives provide viable livelihoods for local communities and have the power to lift underserved communities out of poverty and instil in them a sense of purpose and pride. Red Rocks Initiative is registered as an NGO with the Rwanda Governance Board under registration number N° 741/RGB/NGO/0C/07/2020. We are also a member of the Rwanda Climate Change and Development Network and the Rwanda Environment NGO’s Forum. Our sister organization, Red Rocks Rwanda, is a social enterprise and cultural centre offering camp facilities, eco-tours, and philanthropic opportunities.
