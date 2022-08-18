Display Market to Reach USD 286.95 Bn by Forecast 2029 : Industry Analyzed by Size, Growth, Opportunities and Trends

Display Market

Display Market is segmented on the basis of display type, product and end use and technology

The credible Global Display Market report offer actionable market insights with which businesses can make out sustainable and lucrative strategies. Global Display Market was valued at USD 150.40 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 286.95 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Global Display Market was valued at USD 150.40 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 286.95 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. LCD accounts for the largest technology segment in the respective market owing to the wide use in display products over the last few decades. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

The display usually includes a screen, a computer output surface, and a projection surface which displays text, graphic images using a cathode ray tube, light-emitting diode, liquid crystal display, or other technologies. It can be applied to television, smartphones, tablets, laptops, vehicles, public transport, and many other sectors.

Today, numerous displays are widely being used in various sectors such as entertainment, corporate, transport, retail, hospitality, education, and healthcare, among others. These allow organizations in engaging with a broader audience. They also help in creating a centralized network for digital communications.

Drivers

Drivers

Demand for the Digitized Promotion

The increase in demand for the digitized promotion of products and services for attracting attention of the target audience acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of display market. The growing demand for OLED-based products and technological advancements and the development of smart wearable devices drives the market further.

Demand for 4K Digitized Sign Displays

The rise in demand for 4K digitized sign displays with the embedded software and media player accelerate the market growth. These signs deliver customers an affordable Ultra HD digital signage solution has a positive impact on the market.

Technologically Advanced Products

The emergence of innovative products, such as leak detector systems, home monitoring systems and complicated monetary products further influence the market. The usage of organic light-emitting diode screens in smartphones and televisions assist in the expansion of the market.

Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the display market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, adoption of AMOLED displays, especially due to introduction of 5G and use cases of displays extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, adoption of foldable and flexible displays and increase in demand for Micro-LED and mini-LED technologies will further expand the market.

Restraints/Challenges

On the other hand, availability of widescreen alternatives, such as projectors and screenless displays, and decline in demand for displays from retail sector because of shift towards online advertisement are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, high costs associated with new display technology-based products and emergence of new display concepts are projected to challenge the display market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Segmentation : Global Display Market

The display market is segmented on the basis of display type, product and end use and technology. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Display Type

Flat Panel Display

Flexible Panel Display

Transparent Panel Display

Product

Automotive Display

Smart Wearable

Tablet

Automotive Display

Television

Smartphone

PC Monitor and Laptop

Signage

Technology

Direct-View LED

Micro-LED

OLED

LCD

End Use

Automotive

Healthcare

Defence and Aerospace

Education

Sports and Entertainment

Consumer

Retail and Hospitality

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Transportation

Industrial

What benefits does DBM research study is going to provide?

Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

Open up New Markets

To Seize powerful market opportunities

Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

Assisting in allocating marketing investments

Major Market Competitors/Players

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

LG Display Co., Ltd (South Korea)

HannStar Display Corporation (Taiwan)

AU Optronics Corp. (Taiwan)

Chi Mei Corporation. (Taiwan)

SAMSUNG (South Korea)

SHARP CORPORATION (Japan)

Schneider Electric (France)

Siemens (Germany)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

SONY INDIA. (India)

FUJITSU (Japan)

Chunghwa Picture Tubes, LTD. (Taiwan)

Barco.(Belgium)

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Innolux Corporation (Taiwan)

Advantech Co., Ltd (Taiwan)

Attractions of The Display Market Report: -

Latest market dynamics, development trends and growth opportunities are presented along with industry barriers, developmental threats and risk factors

The forecast Display Market data will help in the feasibility analysis, market size estimation and development

The report serves as a complete guide which micro monitors all vital Display Market

A concise market view will provide ease of understanding.

Nut Oil Market Competitive market view will help the players in making a right move

Key Questions Answered

What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Display Market Growth & Sizing?

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Display Market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Display Market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Display Market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Display Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Display Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Display Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

