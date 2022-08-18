Global Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market worth $ 32.9 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market infograph Global Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market segment

Global Low & No Alcohol Beverages market is valued at US$ 20.7 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ 32.9 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.7%

Major market players operating in the Low & No Alcohol Beverages market include Anheuser-Busch In Bev, Asahi Breweries, Ltd., Big Drop Brewing Co. Ltd., Carlton & United Breweries, Athletic Brewing ” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, SATTE NJ, COUNTRY USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market- by Product Type (Beer (No-alcohol: 0.0- 0.5% ABV and Low-alcohol: >0.5-3.5% ABV), Still and Sparkling Wine (No-alcohol: 0.0 - 0.5% ABV and Low-alcohol: >0.5-7.5% ABV), Mixed Drinks (No-alcohol: 0.0 - 0.5% ABV and Low-alcohol: >0.5- 3% ABV), Spirits (Liqueurs)( No-alcohol: 0.0 - 0.5% ABV and Low-alcohol: >0.5- 10% ABV), Spirits (Non-Liqueurs) (No-alcohol: 0.0 - 0.5% ABV and Low:0.5-37.5% ABV), and Others), End-User (Liquor Stores, Convenience Stores, Supermarkets, Online Stores, Restaurants & Bar, and Others), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2028."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Low & No Alcohol Beverages market is valued at US$ 20.7 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ 32.9 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.7% during a forecast period of 2020-2028.

Low & no alcohol beverages are those that have little to no alcohol in them. When consumed as part of a healthy diet, low & no alcohol products may have fewer calories than alcoholic beverages of average strength. Customers can choose from various products in the form of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages on the low and no alcoholic beverages market. Juices from fruits and vegetables, functional drinks, RTD tea and coffee, bottled water, and other non-carbonated beverages are further divided into categories.

Due to the rigorous rules that are put on the vendors, high taxes, rising costs of raw materials used in production, and various campaigns held against alcohol usage, the growth of the Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market for alcoholic drinks saw a significant fall. Many consumers convert to low & no alcohol beverages for this reason. The market for low & no alcohol beverages is expanding quickly as a result of this move. Low & no alcohol beverages are now very popular and in high demand. Due to people's growing concern over health issues, there is a considerable demand for beverages with lower alcohol content. The market has benefited from manufacturers' rising investments in low & no alcohol beverages to enhance their taste, variety, and quality. The consumers' interest has been piqued by a number of product improvements from the producers, including low-calorie and fruit-flavoured low-alcohol beverages.

Players in the market for low & no alcohol beverages are eager to streamline their supply chain. Leading players are focusing on increasing their geographic reach. Family-owned vineyards are determined to provide goods with a variety of tastes and textures in this regard. A few well-known complex liquor firms are expanding their reach by introducing light variations. These elements collectively fuel market expansion.

Europe is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Low & No Alcohol Beverages market over the forecast years as a result of the Europeans' shift in consumption patterns from alcoholic to low & no alcoholic beverages. This change results from individuals in that area becoming more concerned about various health problems. The presence of the major firms in that area is another factor contributing to this market's dominance in that location. In addition, due to the growing awareness of the different health risks that result from high consumption of alcoholic beverages among people, North America is another area that is anticipated to hold the most significant market share for low & no alcoholic beverages. Another excellent potential for the low & no alcohol beverages sector is a significant rise in consumer demand for various sorts of low alcohol content beverages in America.

Major market players operating in the Low & No Alcohol Beverages market include Anheuser-Busch In Bev, Asahi Breweries, Ltd., Big Drop Brewing Co. Ltd., Carlton & United Breweries, Athletic Brewing Company, Beam Suntory, Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Curious Elixirs, Floreat Wines, Lowlander Beer Co., Hoplark HopTea, Gnista Spirits, Kirin Holdings Company, Limited. Lagunitas Brewing Company, Mocktail Beverages, Inc., and Other Prominent Players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

In 2020, Strawberry and apricot flavors of Red Bull's limited-edition extension were introduced. Beginning on April 4, 2020, Walmart stores in the United States will carry single cans of Red Bull Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot in both 8.4oz (25cl) and 12oz (35cl) sizes.

In 2020, PepsiCo and Suntory formed a joint venture in Thailand. Suntory PepsiCo Beverage (Thailand) Company Limited was established as the operator and distributor of PepsiCo beverage brands in Thailand, including Mirinda, ready-to-drink Lipton teas, 7UP soft drinks, Gatorade sports drinks, Pepsi-Cola, and Aquafina hydration drinks.

Market Segments

Global Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Product Type, 2020-2028 (Value US$ Mn)

• Beer

o No-alcohol: 0.0- 0.5% ABV

o Low-alcohol: >0.5-3.5% ABV

• Still and Sparkling Wine

o No-alcohol: 0.0 - 0.5% ABV

o Low-alcohol: >0.5-7.5% ABV

• Mixed Drinks

o No-alcohol: 0.0 - 0.5% ABV

o Low-alcohol: >0.5- 3% ABV

• Spirits (queurs)

o No-alcohol: 0.0 - 0.5% ABV

o Low-alcohol: >0.5- 10% ABV

• Spirits (non-liqueurs)

o No-alcohol: 0.0 - 0.5% ABV

o Low:0.5-37.5% ABV

• Others

Global Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by End-User, 2020-2028 (Value US$ Mn)

• Hospitals

• Retail Pharmacies

• Private Clinics

• Online Pharmacies

Global Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Region, 2020-2028 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Country, 2020-2028 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Country, 2020-2028 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Country, 2020-2028 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Country, 2020-2028 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market, by Country, 2020-2028 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

