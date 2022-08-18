Acid Orange Market Growth at a CAGR of 8.5% By 2030 : Increasing Use for Detection of Cancer - Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Rising demand for acid orange dyes in the textile industry and increasing adoption of acid orange as biological stains are driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Acid Orange Market size is expected to reach USD 335.1 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for acid orange dyes in the textile industry and increasing adoption of acid orange as biological stains are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Increasing use of acid orange in detection of cancer is expected to boost growth of the acid orange market in the near future. Orange G, a biological stain made from acid orange is used for the detection of keratinizing squamous cancer on regions of the body that do not have keratin. This has led to increased adoption of acid orange in research institutions. Acid Orange 7, a food-grade color dye is widely used in the food & beverage industry, owing to its easy availability and durable, bright colors, which makes it an essential material during the manufacture of candies, aerated drinks, and fruit juices, which increases demand for Acid Orange 7.

However, concerns regarding the harmful side-effects observed in people consuming foods with acid orange food dye are some factors that could hamper the market's revenue growth during the forecast period. Acid orange 20, the first commercially available food-grade dye has had several detrimental health effects on its consumers. This has led to imposition of strict regulations and standards by the regulatory authorities, which is expected to restrain the market revenue growth.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Textile segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing usage of acid orange in textile industries to obtain various colors is driving growth of the segment. Acid orange can produce various colors such as purple, red, and brown upon treatment with specific chemicals.

HDPE drums segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in global acid orange market in 2021. Rising demand for industrial-grade containers made of High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) for packaging and transportation of acid orange is driving revenue growth of the segment.

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Rapid growth of the textile and food & beverage industries, in which acid orange plays an essential part is expected to drive market revenue growth. Rising demand for acid orange to obtain various colors that are durable and bright is another factor expected to increase revenue growth of the acid orange market in the region.

Companies profiled in the global market report include Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Sanchi Organics Private Limited, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Sterling Pigments and Chemicals, Vinayak Industries Pvt. Ltd., Megha International, Krishna Dyestuff Company, Hangzhou Emperor Chemical Co., Ltd., Mayur Dye Chem, and Aeromax Industries.

On 5 April 2022, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, of Merck KGaA. announced its acquisition of the Modulator Automated Sampling Technology (MAST) platform from Lonza to advance their bioprocessing portfolio. The MAST platform is an automated and aseptic bioreactor sampling system that allows the collection of samples as well as data such as product attributes in real-time and more frequently than manual sampling.

Market Segmentation:

Color Index Number Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Acid Orange 7

Acid Orange 10

Acid Orange 3

Acid Orange 20

Acid Orange 24

Acid Orange 67

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Cosmetics

Foods and Beverages

Textiles

Hair Dyeing Agents

Others

Packaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

HDPE bags

HDPE drums

Carton boxes

Regional Outlook:

North America

US.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key questions covered in the global Acid Orange Market report:

What is the expected market size of the global Acid Orange Market during the forecast period?

What factors are expected to hamper global Acid Orange Market growth over the forecast period?

What key factors are expected to drive global revenue growth between 2021 and 2030?

Which application segment is expected to dominate other application segments over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Which leading players are operating in the global Acid Orange Market?

