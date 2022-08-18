Global Kombucha Market Assessment worth $ 7.61 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Kombucha Market infograph Global Kombucha Market segment

Global Kombucha market is valued at US$ 2.27 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 7.61 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 14.79%

Major market players operating in the Kombucha market include Buchi Kombucha, Cell-Nique Corporation, Flying Embers, GT's Kombucha, Equinox Kombucha, Fix8 Kombucha, GUTsy Captain, Kombucha Me Pty Ltd.

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Kombucha Market- by Flavor (Regular/Original, Herbs & Spices, Citrus, Berries, Apple, Coconut & Mangoes, Flowers, and Others), Distribution Channel (Food and Drink Specialty Store, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Store, and Online Retail), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Kombucha market is valued at US$ 2.27 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 7.61 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 14.79% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

The fermented beverage kombucha commonly referred to as tea mushroom, is popular due to its health advantages. It is made using SCOBY and the fermentation of sugared tea. Due to its distinct flavour, effervescent taste, and stimulating qualities, Kombucha is very well-liked in the beverage business. It is taken as a probiotic beverage to aid the digestive tract. The cleansing properties of kombucha aid in regulating cholesterol, gastrointestinal health, and blood pressure levels. Additionally, it contains vitamin B, which aids in promoting metabolism, energy, and cell proliferation, all of which are advantageous for the development of skin, hair, and nails. Beverage companies are introducing new kombucha-based drinks that make bold claims about various health advantages.

The market for Kombucha is fast expanding due to consumer adoption of healthy habits and rising health concerns among consumers, which is fueling the kombucha industry trends. Kombucha comes in a variety of tastes, and this variety is propelling the kombucha market trends. Aside from that, appealing packaging and marketing by producers have a significant impact on the growth of the Kombucha market. For years, people have consumed fermented tea for its probiotic advantages and flavour. Innovative marketing with kombucha flavours and components such as lemon, coffee, berries, and ginger is likely to drive the kombucha industry growth throughout the projection period. Advanced bottling and automated labelling technology have the potential to expand the kombucha market. Manufacturers have teamed with numerous supermarkets, online stores, and other retailers to increase the scale of the kombucha sector. Supermarkets are an excellent location for distributing Kombucha, and the appealing packaging is expanding the kombucha target market. People have been encouraged to adopt healthy habits and foods as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, kombucha usage is increasing. Following the epidemic, individuals recognise the value of a more robust immune system, which will create prospects for the kombucha business.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Kombucha market over the forecast years. Factors such as prevalent health issues, rising health consciousness, rising disposable income, and changing individual lifestyles are driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, the rise in alcoholic beverage use has bolstered the market for Kombucha, which is categorised as an alcoholic beverage in North America. In addition, the Asia Pacific Kombucha market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Due to the Asia Pacific region's small consumer base, the market is still in its infancy. However, the rising tendency of young people toward novel, newly launched products in the market out of curiosity and expanding acceptance of the product by wealthy and knowledgeable consumers is projected to accelerate the regional market statistics. In the near future, rising consumer buying power and increased product branding and awareness among middle-class families are anticipated to drive market demand.

Major market players operating in the Kombucha market include Buchi Kombucha, Cell - Nique Corporation, Flying Embers, GT's Kombucha, Equinox Kombucha, Fix8 Kombucha, GUTsy Captain, Kombucha Me Pty Ltd., Kombucha Wonder Drink, Kosmic Kombucha, the Humm Kombucha LLC, Hain Celestial Group, Health-Ade LLC, Heal Probiotics, HIGH COUNTRY, Kevita, Inc., Live Soda Kombucha, Local Roots Kombucha, Reed's Inc., Revive Kombucha, SOUL BREW KOMBUCHA, Makana Beverages Inc., Nesalla Kombucha, Pronatura, Red Bull GmbH, Strappa Live Kombucha, Townshend's Tea Company and Yogi Tea

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In February 2022, Remedy Drinks expanded its product portfolio in the United Kingdom by introducing the product in wild berry taste. The 'Remedy Kombucha Wild Berry' beverage will initially be available only at Tesco stores. In order to increase its sales of healthy products, the retail giant aims to offer 'Remedy Kombucha Mango Passion,' as well as double the distribution of its existing varieties (raspberry lemonade and ginger lemon).

• In January 2021, SkyDiamond Elite CEO Habib Bakshi purchased The Kombucha Shop, a firm specialising in kombucha home brewing kits. The company also has its own special blend of Kombucha components. With increasing consumer health awareness, the company hopes to expand its business through digital marketing and assist consumers in making an affordable adjustment in their lifestyle.

• In Septmeber 2020, a line of kombuchas with 10mg of CBD was introduced by Woodies' CBD Kombucha. The product launch aided the company's entry into the market for CBD-infused products.

• In February 2019, Health-Ade introduced six new Kombucha flavours in glass bottle lineups, including cherry berry, grapefruit, passionfruit-tangerine, tropical punch, strawberry-lemonade, and peach-mango.

Market Segments

Global Kombucha Market, by Flavor, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Regular/Original

• Herbs & Spices

• Citrus

• Berries

• Apple

• Coconut & Mangoes

• Flowers

• Others

Global Kombucha Market, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Food and Drink Specialty Store

• Hypermarket/Supermarket

• Convenience Store

• Online Retail

Global Kombucha Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Kombucha Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Kombucha Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Kombucha Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Kombucha Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Kombucha Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

