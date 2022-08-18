Reusable Water Bottles Market Share, Industry Size, Global Trends, Overview, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Reusable Water Bottles Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 3.73% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Reusable Water Bottles Market Share Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global reusable water bottles market, assessing the market based on its segments like primary usage, material type, distribution channel, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/reusable-water-bottles-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 8.25 billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3.75%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 10.28 billion
The growth of the global market for reusable water bottles is driven by the increasing concern for environment pollution by the utilisation of single use plastic bottles. The increasing non-biodegradable plastic waste in ocean and landfills owing to the extensive utilisation of single use bottles is anticipated to propel the market growth. Additionally, the rising awareness of harmful health effects of Bisphenol A (BPA) present in the single use plastic bottles is likely to bolster the demand for the reusable water bottles. Moreover, increasing customer shift towards stainless-steel and glass bottles in workplaces, colleges and homes is expected to push the growth further over the forecast period.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Reusable water bottles refer to the water bottles that can be utilised multiple times by end user or original bottler. The reusable bottles are used as a more efficient way for carrying or transferring liquids such as water, milk, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks among others.
Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/reusable-water-bottles-market
The market on the basis of primary usage is divided into:
Travel
Everyday
Sports
Others
Based on the material type, the market can be segmented into:
Glass
Metal
Polymer
Silicon
The market based on Distribution channel can be divided into:
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Departmental Stores
Online Stores
Others
The regional markets for reusable water bottles include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Regionally, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global market for reusable water bottles owing to the low manufacturing cost in countries such as China and India. Additionally, the factors such as increasing health awareness, growing disposable incomes and large population are likely to bolster the regional growth. Meanwhile, North America and Europe are anticipated to follow Asia Pacific over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing stringent government regulation for minimising single use plastic waste along with increasing shift towards healthier life-style habits.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Camelbak Products, LLC., Brita®, LP., Klean Kanteen, Inc., Tupperware Brands Corporation, Aquasana, INC., Thermos L.L.C., and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
