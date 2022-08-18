Global Dialysis Equipment Market worth $ 26.30 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Dialysis Equipment Market infograph Global Dialysis Equipment Market segment

NEW JERSEY, SATTE NJ, COUNTRY USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Dialysis Equipment Market- by Products (Standard Dialysis Equipment, Portable Device and Wearable Devices), Dialysis Types (Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis), End-Users (Dialysis Centers, Home Care Settings, Hospitals and Research Laboratories), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Dialysis Equipment market is valued at US$ 16.61 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 26.30 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.54% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Dialysis is a procedure that helps persons with chronic renal failure who have impaired kidney function remove waste products from their blood, such as urea and creatinine. The term "dialysis equipment" refers to the devices that are used to filter a patient's blood when they have kidney disease, malfunction, or failure, as well as to remove extra waste or contaminants from the kidneys. One may imagine the dialysis apparatus itself as an artificial kidney.

The global market for dialysis equipment is expanding as a result of the rising demand for dialysis equipment in hospitals, clinics, and dialysis facilities around the world. The rising prevalence of dialysis patients, adoption of updated dialysis technologies, loss of appetite leading to weight loss, adoption of a sedentary lifestyle, heart failure, increased acidosis, and the growing number of patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) are all driving the dialysis equipment market significantly. The exponentially growing frequency of end-stage renal illness and chronic kidney disease is expected to drive growth in dialysis equipment during the forecast period. Globally, the elderly population is growing, which is fueling the development of the worldwide dialysis equipment market. Several firms have expanded their share of medical spending to treat chronic renal disease and end-stage kidney disease. During the forecast period, it is projected to contribute to an increase in the worldwide dialysis equipment market's sales. Due to considerable investments in product R&D, the worldwide dialysis equipment market is likely to rise rapidly in the future years. However, the continual innovation in the dialysis equipment market pushes innovation and develops intricate systems that physicians and patients alike find challenging to adjust. It is the market's major impediment and can only be addressed through educational instruction and the introduction of more accessible technologies.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Dialysis Equipment market over the forecast years. Obesity, increased blood pressure, diabetes, and other conditions linked to renal disease will drive the growth of the market in this region. The expansion is also a result of the region's expanding healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare spending. In these nations, the geriatric population has been growing, which will further fuel the global market. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific dialysis equipment market is predicted to expand significantly throughout the forecast period. Because of the increased occurrence of renal failure in this area, The patient pool is constantly growing and dealing with kidney problems, and modern technology will be added. The rapid adoption of technology and the advancement of medical equipment will result in an increase in the number of community dialysis centres in China.

Major market players operating in the Dialysis Equipment market include Teleflex Incorporated, Hemoclean CO. LTD, Terumo Corporation, Rockwell Medical, Nanodialysis BV, Nxstage Medical Inc., Mar Cor Purification Inc. (A Cantel Medical Company), Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. (A Subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation), Baxter International Inc., Nipro Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Diaverum Deutschland GmbH, AWAK Technologies, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Ka., Rockwell Medical, HEMOCLEAN CO., LTD., Davita Healthcare Partners Inc., and other prominent players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In July 2022, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies (Terumo) and Eliaz Therapeutics Inc. (ETI) have established an exclusive agreement to tackle AKI and sepsis-induced AKI (S-AKI) by the selective elimination of an upstream inflammatory protein called Gal-3 from blood plasma. Acute kidney injury (AKI) and sepsis-induced acute kidney injury (S-AKI) are life-threatening illnesses; many patients die and others are left with long-term renal impairment, necessitating lifelong dialysis and leading to premature death.

• In March 2021, Baxter International Inc received FDA approval for its next-generation Artificial Kidney 98 (AK98) dialysis apparatus, which is designed to be a portable and easy-to-use system for giving hemodialysis (HD) treatments. It enables the system to acquire medications automatically from the EMR for simpler workflows and data management by providing secure, two-way connectivity.

• In November 2019, Fresenius Medical Care introduced the 4008A dialysis equipment, which includes the company's high therapeutic standards while lowering healthcare system expenses.

• In January 2019, Baxter International Inc. received FDA permission for its clinical trial on an on-demand peritoneal dialysis solution generating system. The new system provides a good foundation for patients to undertake peritoneal dialysis at home.

Market Segments

Global Dialysis Equipment Market, by Products, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Standard Dialysis Equipment

• Portable Device

• Wearable Devices

Global Dialysis Equipment Market, by Dialysis Types, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Hemodialysis

• Peritoneal Dialysis

Global Dialysis Equipment Market, by End-Users, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Dialysis Centers

• Home Care Settings

• Hospitals

• Research Laboratorie

Global Dialysis Equipment Market, by Region, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Dialysis Equipment Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Dialysis Equipment Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Dialysis Equipment Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Dialysis Equipment Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Dialysis Equipment Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

