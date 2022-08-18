PORTUGAL’S AMBASSADOR TO SI PRESENTS CREDENTIALS

Ambassador Pedro Rodrigues da Silva and Governor General Sir David Vunagi at Government House

Ambassador Pedro Rodrigues da Silva presents his letter of credence to the Governor General Sir David Vunagi

Portugal’s new Ambassador to Solomon Islands, His Excellency Pedro Rodrigues da Silva has presented his credentials to the Governor General Sir David Vunagi this morning.

In his remarks, Ambassador Pedro Rodrigues da Silva said Solomon Islands and Portugal are geographically far apart but he believed the Peoples of the two countries share the same aspirations for peace and development in the world.

In that regard, he said Portugal has been doing its best to foster international cooperation to combat the effects of climate change.

“This is a global challenge for all humankind, and Portugal is proud to be at the forefront of international efforts to push for carbon neutrality.

Portugal co-hosted in Lisbon the 2nd United Nations Ocean Conference recently which Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele attended to strengthen and consolidate the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Pedro also highlighted that a peaceful international political order can only be sustainable in the long run if all members of the International Community, large and small, have their voices heard in the world fora.

Bearing that in mind, Portugal, strongly upholds the principle of effective multilateralism, as a means to harness the combined resources of the international community to address global challenges such as climate change.

Portugal is also playing a pivotal role in establishing a nexus between oceans and climate change and in promoting the sustainable use of the seas in order to preserve biodiversity and to tackle global warming, increased pollution and overexploitation of marine resources.

Accepting Ambassador Pedro Rodrigues da Silva’s credentials, Governor General Sir David Vunagi welcomed him to Solomon Islands and extend his greetings to President Marcello Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal.

Sir David expressed confidence in Ambassador Pedro to continue in strengthening and deepening the two countries bilateral relations through expanding and exploring new areas of development, economic cooperation and people to people diplomacy.

“I am delighted to hear of Portugal’s continuous commitment to uphold the principles of effective multilateralism, a necessary and vital medium by which the international community must utilize to address pressing global issues including climate change,” Sir David said.

He said this action is aligned to the Pacific unified voice in confirming, that climate change remains the single greatest existential threat facing the Blue Pacific Ocean.

In the recent 51st Pacific Islands Leaders’ summit, Pacific Leaders agreed to collectively aim for carbon neutrality in the Pacific by 2050. Solomon Islands pledges full support to Portugal’s unwavering posture to push for carbon neutrality at the international level.

-GCU Press