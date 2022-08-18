LingPerfect Chosen by US Navy as Translation Provider for 2 Rare Languages
The US Navy has Chosen Leading Translation Agency as their Language Services Provider for Fijian and Papiamento.
We are excited to work with the United States Navy on this important project and are confident that our translations will help the Navy effectively communicate with speakers of these languages.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Navy has chosen LingPerfect Translations as their language services provider for two rare languages: Fijian and Papiamento. This announcement comes after a rigorous selection process in which LingPerfect emerged as the clear winner.
— Wadii El Maroudi, VP of Sales at LingPerfect
"We are excited to work with the United States Navy on this important project," said Wadii El Maroudi, Vice President of LingPerfect. "We are confident that our translations will help the Navy to effectively communicate with speakers of these languages."
Fijian and Papiamento are two very rare languages, and the fact that the US Navy has chosen LingPerfect to provide translation services for them is a testament to the high quality of their work.
This news comes as a welcome boost for LingPerfect, which has seen increased demand for its services in recent years. The company has translated documents for a variety of clients, including government agencies, multinational corporations, and educational institutions.
Company description: LingPerfect is a leading provider of professional translation, localization, and interpreting services. With over 15 years on the market and more than 200 languages covered, LingPerfect is ISO 9001:2015 and 17100:2015 Certified and guarantees the highest level of quality assurance. Members of the American Translators Association- ATA, and the Globalization & Localization Association-GALA, LingPerfect enables businesses of all sizes to ace their targets in reaching their global markets.
