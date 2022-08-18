Global CBD (Cannabidiol) Oil Market Assessment worth $ 3.12 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global CBD (Cannabidiol ) Oil Market infograph Global CBD (Cannabidiol ) Oil Market segment

Global CBD (Cannabidiol) Oil market is valued at US$ 252.31 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 3124.66 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 32.65%

Major market players operating in the CBD (Cannabidiol) Oil market include Isodiol International Inc, HempLife Today, Hemp Oil Canada Inc, Medical Marijuana, Aurora Cannabis, Canntrust, Connoils” — Insightace Analytic

SATTE, NJ, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global CBD (Cannabidiol) Oil Market- by Products (Hemp Oil and Marijuana Oil), Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Store, Online Retail, and Others), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global CBD (Cannabidiol) Oil market is valued at US$ 252.31 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 3124.66 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 32.65% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is employed in a variety of applications due to its medically verified therapeutic characteristics. Cannabidiol (CBD) is the second most typical active component in marijuana. Cannabidiol is a phytocannabinoid that can be found as an active ingredient in a variety of personal care and cosmetic products. Cannabidiol (CBD) oil is beneficial in alleviating chronic pain. It is also helpful for treating inflammation, anxiety, and sleeplessness. It serves to improve an individual's physiological and cognitive processes, as well as regulate mood, pain, and memory.

The expansion and growth of the personal care and cosmetics industry aided the direct and indirect growth of this market. This is because cannabidiol is excellent in treating skin pain, swelling, and redness caused by existing breakouts and irritation caused by skin disorders such as eczema and psoriasis. Increased knowledge of the benefits of cannabidiol and its medical characteristics is driving up demand and use by small and medium-sized businesses. Furthermore, the widespread use of hemp oil in pharmaceutical sectors as a pain reliever is a favourable sign. As a result, the market's growth is accelerating. Increased federal government financing for research and development capabilities also contributes to industry expansion. Sustainable development research and development operations will ensure the most efficient and prudent use of resources, increasing market value. Manufacturing technology is driving further market value expansion. An increasing number of technological developments driven by a desire to reduce manufacturing costs and waste, combined with greater industrialisation, has increased the usage of hemp products for a variety of applications, ensuring a bright future for the market.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the CBD (Cannabidiol) Oil market over the forecast years. The expanding legalisation of medical cannabis in autonomous states of the United States, the liberalisation of federal regulations governing the same, and a general increase in the approval of cannabidiol for health, medicinal, and personal use are driving the region's development. In addition, the Asia Pacific CBD (Cannabidiol) Oil market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period because hemp manufacturing facilities have been established, particularly in China. China cultivates almost half of the hemp produced worldwide and is Asia's largest hemp producer. Moreover, participants in end-use industries like personal care and cosmetics are aiming to boost their profitability and revenue in developing nations.

Major market players operating in the CBD (Cannabidiol) Oil market include Isodiol International Inc, HempLife Today, Hemp Oil Canada Inc, Medical Marijuana, Aurora Cannabis, Canntrust, Connoils, Charlotte's Web, Hemp Me, Hudson Valley Hemp LLC., Green Roads, Royal CBD, Moon Mother Hemp Company, King CBD, FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, CV Sciences, Inc, BRITISH CANNABIS, Canopy Growth Corporation, Tilray, Elixinol, Pharmahempd.o.o, Gaia Botanicals, LLC, Canazil, Kazmira, Spring Creek Labs, and other prominent players

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

In January 2021, Nano Hydrate launched product marketing services that leverage cutting-edge technology to promote the use of pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol for natural treatment (CBD). Furthermore, Nano Hydrate aimed to create a collaborative program that would allow them to broaden the cannabis industry's options for cannabis-infused beverages while also introducing established brands to the market for speciality CBD goods.

In January 2021, the United States Patent and Trademark Office gave Next Leaf a patent for a procedure that results in a solventless cannabis concentrate, expanding the company's dynamic and expanding U.S. patent portfolio.

Market Segments

Global CBD (Cannabidiol) Oil Market, by Product, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Hemp Oil

• Marijuana Oil

Global CBD (Cannabidiol) Oil Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food and Beverages

• Cosmetics

• Others

Global CBD (Cannabidiol) Oil Market, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

• Convenience Store

• Online Retail

• Others

Global CBD (Cannabidiol) Oil Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America CBD (Cannabidiol) Oil Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe CBD (Cannabidiol) Oil Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific CBD (Cannabidiol) Oil Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America CBD (Cannabidiol) Oil Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa CBD (Cannabidiol) Oil Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

