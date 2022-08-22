Submit Release
News Search

There were 136 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,514 in the last 365 days.

Liberyx Therapeutics Announces FDA Authorization of IND for a Phase 1 Clinical Trial of LBX-100

HONG KONG, S.A.R., August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liberyx Therapeutics, an innovative drug development company solely focused on treating rare, pediatric neurometabolic diseases, today announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization of Investigational New Drug (IND) to proceed with a Phase I clinical trial of its lead compound, LBX-100.

The Phase 1 clinical trial is a placebo-controlled, double-blind study to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of LBX-100 in healthy subjects.

“We are excited that Liberyx is entering clinical development with the potential to meaningfully improve the lives of as nonketotic hyperglycinemia (NKH) and urea cycle disorders (UCD) sufferers and families. These neurometabolic disorders are marked by devastating symptoms with limited or non-existent disease-modifying treatments. We are confident that Liberyx’s therapies have meaningful potential to be safe, effective, and family-friendly treatments,” said Alex Yang, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Liberyx Therapeutics.

Andrew O, Liberyx Therapeutics’ Investor Relations and Business Development Director further noted that, “Most critically, LBX-100’s rapid IND for Phase 1 advances us closer to a potential approval and relief for families. It also underscores the clear benefits of collaboration and leveraging of pre-clinical and Phase 1 data among Mstone platform portfolio companies.”


About Liberyx Therapeutics
Liberyx Therapeutics is an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for rare diseases affecting children, primarily neuro-metabolic disorders such as glycine encephalopathy (also known as nonketotic hyperglycinemia) and urea cycle disorders. Liberyx is currently focused on developing four pipeline candidates, including two combination approaches, and was founded in 2021 with the support of Mstone Partners.

Liberyx Therapeutics’ largest shareholder is Mstone Partners, an entrepreneurial biotech incubator in the form of a holding company which owns and manages a portfolio of drug development companies. Mstone focuses on pediatric and repurposed drugs, rare and neurodegenerative diseases, and innovative technologies for targeted indications. Since its inception in 2016, Mstone has invested in two US and one HK company, which are now in advanced clinical-stages with the US FDA. Mstone has also established a number of portfolio companies under the Curestone Platform, which manages a portfolio of drug development companies in a centralized, hub-and-spoke model.

For more information, please visit https://liberyxtherapeutics.com/.

Media Contact

Andrew O
Liberyx Therapeutics
andrewo@liberyxtherapeutics.com

You just read:

Liberyx Therapeutics Announces FDA Authorization of IND for a Phase 1 Clinical Trial of LBX-100

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.