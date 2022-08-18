BeMotion Inc to Expand and Accelerate the Commercialization of the DCN Vending and Marketplace Technology
We don't sell software, we deliver success”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeMotion Inc is preparing to roll out the DCN Vending throughout its existing distribution network. The initial markets are transit hubs, healthcare, and schools across North America and expanding at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 event to install the non-contact innovative vending technology.
BeMotion Inc is pleased to announce it has agreed with HIT Holdings Inc to accelerate the commercialization of its advanced innovative digital vending platform. BeMotion will invest $1.8 Million as a combination of services and capital equipment into HIT and DCN to fulfill and expand their current expansion.
This investment represents a significant step toward the vision of intelligent vending machines and provides a solution to last-mile product distribution's rapidly shifting retail landscape. DCN is reshaping where and how consumers purchase products.
BeMotion has one of the most advanced vending technologies in the market and the IT expertise necessary to exploit commerce and digital marketing capabilities. We are excited about our next-generation vending machines. The DCN platform is dynamic, allowing us to expand this solution into new markets around the World." – said Mr. Alex Lemberg, CEO of BeMotion Inc.
The DCN Vending and Marketplace platform allow users to interact with the DCN-V without contact through their smartphone. It boasts staggering features that benefit retailers, such as a mobile app, product directory, loyalty program, online delivery, digital advertising, and detailed analytics.
We believe that intelligent vending is the future of blockchain. HIT's unique position within crypto & blockchain markets and their strategic distribution relationships within the international market made our choice to acquire HIT Holdings very easy." – said Mr. Hussein AbuHassan, Founder of BeMotion Inc.
About DCN Vending & Marketplace. www.dcnvending.com
DCN is a subsidiary of BeMotion Inc., established in 2019 as an innovative, intelligent digital vending machine provider. DCN Vending provides complete digital vending machines serving a wide range of high-quality PPE, food & beverage, fashion, toys, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and health & fitness products.
About HIT Holdings Inc, https://hitinc.io/
A subsidiary of BeMotion Inc. focused on new technologies and high innovation. HIT will leverage NFTs assets to create new community experiences and unique access levels. HIT is a solution for buying and selling shares representing an investment in iconic museum-quality assets.
About BeMotion Inc. www.bemotioninc.com
Established in 2018 as a Technology and Innovation Company.
Offices in Miami-Dubai-Toronto-Amman-Cypress.
