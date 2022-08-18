Feeding Tubes Market Industry Trends and Growth 2030 | Market Segmentation and Key Companies

Allied Analytics

The analytical depiction of the feeding tubes industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancements have led to the development of portable and compact feeding tubes, which are made using materials that do not crack even in high-stress applications. These advancements have fueled the growth of the Feeding tube market. Several advanced features are now being added to feeding tubes, including pressure alarm options and programmed flushing intervals. These features have helped enhance the design of such tubes to suit the needs of patients as well as healthcare providers, thereby fueling market growth.

In 2019, Fresenius Kabi expanded its plant in Aquiraz to increase the facility's capacity for prenatal nutrition production by nearly 30%. Increasing use of feeding tubes along with prenatal nutrition for preterm babies has helped the expansion of the feeding tube market.

The oncology segment of the feeding tube market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increase in the incidence of various types of cancer such as head and neck cancer, lung cancer, and gastrointestinal cancer, as feeding tubes are often used for feeding nutrition for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.

The Asia-Pacific feeding tube market is expected to grow at a favorable rate. This can be attributed to the increasing number of preterm births, increasing awareness about enteral nutrition and the development of health facilities in the region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the feeding tubes industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

ALCOR Scientific, Amsino International Inc., Applied Medical Technology, Inc., Baxter International Inc., B.Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Degania Silicone Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, DANONE

