UZBEKISTAN, August 16 - In Uzbekistan in 2022 for the first time will pass the Summit of female heads of parliaments of the countries of the world

On September 8-9, Tashkent will host the 14th Summit of Women Heads of Parliaments of the countries that are members of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)

A corresponding agreement was reached during the 13th summit in Vienna. The Chair of the Uzbek Senate Tanzila Narbayeva, addressing the summit, briefed the participants about the reforms in the field of gender equality in Uzbekistan.

Particular attention is paid to the experience of Uzbekistan in supporting and encouraging the participation of women in the economic sphere, focusing on them economic incentives, grants, credits and loans, as well as education and training of girls and women as one of the priorities of the post-pandemic period.

The work on increasing the political activity of women in the republic was noted.

An event of this magnitude with the participation of all women leaders of parliaments of the countries of the world will be organized for the first time in our country and in the region as a whole.

It was noted that the decision to hold the Summit in Uzbekistan is the recognition by the world community of the achievements of Uzbekistan in the development of parliamentarism, significant progress in gender policy, as well as the success of cardinal reforms on the path of democratization of society.

As a result of the summit, it is planned to adopt the Tashkent Declaration.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union, established in 1889, is the oldest international parliamentary organization, numbering 178 states. The IPU has become a vivid expression of inter-parliamentary international solidarity.

Source: The Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan