Smart Space Market Rapidly Changing Dynamics of the Industry and Future Estimations 2030

Smart Space Market

Rise in trend of making homes, buildings, & other indoor spaces smarter is the major factor that drives the adoption of smart space platform in type segment.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergence of advanced technologies including the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), rise in concerns related to the environment, and increase in greenfield projects fuel the growth in the market.

However, increase in privacy concerns related to information manipulation and high capital investment restrain the market growth. On the other hand, 5G evolution and increase in smart city initiatives present new opportunities in the industry.

According to the report, the global Smart Space industry generated $30.5 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $107.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on component, the hardware segment accounted for the major market share in 2018, contributing for more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

This is due to rise in adoption of smart devices in homes and buildings along with surge in demand for air quality control systems in different offices and manufacturing factories. However, the services segment would grow at the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 20.8% from 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of space type, the smart indoor space segment held nearly two-thirds of the total market share based on revenue in 2018 and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2026. In addition, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.3% from 2019 to 2026. It is a lucrative segment. The research also discusses the smart outdoor space segment.

Based on application, the energy management and optimization segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2018, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and will maintain its dominant status throughout the forecast period.

This is attributed to rise in need for efficient resources with surge in wastage of electrical energy in residential and commercial platforms. However, the emergency & disaster management segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of 23.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players discussed in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Eutech Cybernetic Pte. Ltd., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Spacewell, SmartSpace Software Plc, and others.

Covid-19 Scenario-

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly fostered the growth rate of the global smart space market, owing to rise in creation of safe smart spaces & increase in the IoT deployment.

• In addition, the proliferation of smart buildings driven by pandemic has impacted positively on the market. It is because smart buildings offer functions such as social distancing, occupancy tracking/monitoring, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, smart heating, and stricter cleaning requirements.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This study includes the global smart space market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and global smart space market opportunity.

• The global smart space market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in global smart space industry.

