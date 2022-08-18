Tavneos® (avacopan) recommended by England's NICE for the treatment of AAV (GPA/MPA)

With this recommendation, eligible patients in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be able to access the first orally administered therapy for GPA/MPA, two main forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV)

Launch of Tavneos® in the UK is expected in the next weeks

Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP) is pleased to announce that England's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended Tavneos® in combination with a rituximab or cyclophosphamide regimen for the treatment of adult patients with severe, active granulomatosis polyangiitis (GPA) or microscopic polyangiitis (MPA), two main forms of AAV. The decision follows authorization from the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in May 2022.

"ANCA-associated vasculitis is a rare, systemic disease which can be rapidly fatal if not appropriately & promptly treated. The variable nature of the disease and its course along with challenging side-effects of current treatment options can severely affect subsequent quality of life for patients," said John Mills, Vice-Chair of Vasculitis UK. "We very much welcome NICE's decision, which means that eligible patients and clinicians have another choice of treatment for this debilitating condition."

"NICE's decision represents a major advancement for the treatment of GPA/MPA in the UK," said Prof. David Jayne, Professor of Clinical Autoimmunity, University of Cambridge. "Patients will now have access to a new therapy option that could help them optimize their treatment outcomes."

"We are delighted about this recommendation for patients in England, Wales and Northern Ireland living with GPA/MPA", said Dr. Klaus Henning Jensen, Chief Medical Officer of CSL Vifor. "It means that an underserved patient population will have access to a first in class treatment aiming to meet major unmet medical needs. We look forward to continue working with the National Health Service to ensure access to this important medicine for patients across the UK as quickly as possible."

MHRA approval and the NICE recommendation were based on findings from a comprehensive development program, culminating in the results from the pivotal phase-III trial (ADVOCATE) in 331 patients with ANCA-associated vasculitis (GPA/MPA) in 20 countries. This randomized, controlled trial assigned patients to either oral Tavneos® (30mg twice daily) or oral prednisolone on a tapering schedule. All patients received induction treatment with cyclophosphamide or rituximab. The study met its primary endpoints of disease remission at week 26, defined as Birmingham Vasculitis Activity Score (BVAS) of 0 at week 26 and not taking glucocorticoids for treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis in the previous 4 weeks, and sustained remission at both weeks 26 and 52 defined as a BVAS of 0 and not taking glucocorticoids for treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis within 4 weeks prior to week 52. Compared to a prednisolone-based regimen, the Tavneos®-based regimen demonstrated non-inferiority in terms of remission at week 26, and superiority in terms of sustained remission at week 52. Serious adverse events (excluding worsening vasculitis) occurred in 37.3% of patients receiving Tavneos® and in 39% of those receiving prednisolone.

About CSL Vifor

CSL Vifor is a global partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative, leading therapies in iron deficiency, dialysis and nephrology & rare disease. We specialize in strategic global partnering, in-licensing and developing, manufacturing and marketing pharmaceutical products for precision healthcare, aiming to help patients around the world lead better, healthier lives. Headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland, CSL Vifor also includes the joint company Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (with Fresenius Medical Care). The parent company, CSL (CSLCSLLY, headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, employs 30,000 people and delivers its lifesaving therapies to people in more than 100 countries. For more information about CSL Vifor visit, www.cslvifor.com

About GPA and MPA

GPA and MPA are the two main forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis which is a systemic disease in which inappropriate activation of the complement pathway further activates neutrophils, leading to inflammation and destruction of small blood vessels. This results in organ damage and failure, with the kidney and lung as major targets, and may be fatal if not treated.

Treatment of GPA/MPA consists of courses of potent immuno-suppressants, in combination with high-dose glucocorticoids (steroids) for prolonged periods of time. However, the unmet medical need remains high as these patients face significant risk of complications, both from their disease and adverse effects from medications, including from long-term use of glucocorticoids. Treatment goals are to achieve sustainable remission to reduce vascular damage and preserve organ function while minimizing the side effects of current treatments.

About Tavneos® (avacopan)

Tavneos® (avacopan) is an orally administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor C5aR1. By blocking this receptor (C5aR1) for the pro-inflammatory complement system fragment, C5a on inflammatory cells such as neutrophils, Tavneos® reduces the ability of those cells to do damage in response to C5a activation. Moreover, Tavneos® selective inhibition of only the C5aR1 is expected to leave the formation of the beneficial C5b-9 complex intact.

Tavneos® was developed by ChemoCentryx, Inc., who is also developing Tavneos® for the treatment of patients with C3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) and hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Tavneos® orphan-drug designation for ANCA-associated vasculitis, C3G and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The European Commission has granted orphan medicinal product designation for Tavneos® for the treatment of two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis: MPA and GPA (formerly known as Wegener's granulomatosis), as well as for C3G.

VFMCRP has a licensing agreement with ChemoCentryx, Inc., to commercialize Tavneos® outside the US.

