Global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market Assessment worth $ 904.08 Million by 2030 - Report by InsightAce Analytic

NEW JERSEY, SATTE NJ, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market- by Types (Chest Freezers, Upright Freezers, and Other Types), Technology (Automated and Semi-automated), Applications (Blood and blood products, Organs, Pharmaceuticals, Forensic and Genomic Research, and Other Applications), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers market is valued at US$ 558.13 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 904.08 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.8 % during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Ultra-low freezers are bio-coolers used to keep drugs, bacteria, viruses, chemicals, enzymes, cell preparation, and tissue samples safe. Ultra-low freezers, which aid in the preservation of organs, blood samples, and pharmaceuticals, are widely used in the medical field and in research and development. Temperatures range from -45°C to -86°C. Pharmaceutical companies use ultra-low freezers on a large scale for clinical testing, drug discovery, and blood bank storage.

Increased occurrences of infectious diseases and cancer are driving the market growth. The ultra-low temperature freezer market is expected to expand substantially in the following years as the need for blood and blood components increases, R&D activities to launch new medicinal substances expand, and government backing for research and clinical trials grows. Rising R&D expenditure in life sciences, such as infant medications, vaccines, and others, is likely to drive market growth. Furthermore, the greater adoption of customised pharmaceuticals is projected to raise investments in life science, driving up demand for these freezers. Another key factor driving up investments in life science research is the increasing need for pharmaceutical storage facilities from blood banks, academic and research institutions, and hospitals. Furthermore, increasing public awareness about organ donation and blood donation camps might aid life sciences research. As a result, the ULT freezers market is expected to proliferate as a result of this factor.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers market due to the existence of multiple market behemoths. Various investments in freezing equipment are projected to come from significant expenditures by local and new businesses in the area of ultra-low temperature freezers to meet the growing demand for the storage of various products. The United States has the world's largest market for Ultra-Low Temperature freezers. Increased healthcare-related activities and investments by both public and private organisations support the country's Ultra-Low Temperature freezer market growth. In addition, the Asia Pacific Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period because of the region's growing number of hospitals and biobanks. Furthermore, an increase in research and R&D activities, as well as an increase in the number of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies, are predicted to boost growth.

Major market players operating in the Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers market include Binder, Arctiko, Eppendorf,Azbil Corporation, Helmer Scientific, EVERmed, Haier, Panasonic Healthcare Corporation of North America, Stirling Ultracold, VWR International (Avantor, Inc.), ESCO MICRO PTE, PHC Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Global Cooling Inc., Glen Dimplex, REMI GROUP, LABCOLD, B Medical System, Biobase China, Fiocchetti, Nüve, KW Apparecchi Scientifici, NuAire Laboratory Equipment, Froilabo - Firlabo, B. Science Global Apps, OVAN, Thalheimer Kuehlung, Z-SC1 Biomedical Corp, Nor-Lake, Across International LLC, and Other Prominent Player.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In July 2021, PHC Corporation debuted new sliding door pharmaceutical refrigerators and refrigerators with freezers. These projects have inverter compressors and CFC-free natural refrigerant and are intended for use in research programs and medical institutions.

• In March 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. introduced the Thermo Scientific Aerosol Sense Sampler. It is a revolutionary surveillance system designed to provide instant and accurate information on the presence of SARS-CoV-2 and in-air infections.

• In May 2020, Esco CelCulture® with CCL-HHS was introduced as a new Incubator of CO2 with High Heat Sterilization. This innovative incubator effectively eliminates bacterial spores, and resistant vegetative cells and adapts a dry heat sterilising system of up to 180°C.

Market Segments

Global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market, by Types, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Chest Freezers

• Upright Freezers

• Other Types

Global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market, by Technology, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Automated

• Semi-automated

Global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market, by Applications, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Blood and blood products

• Organs

• Pharmaceuticals

• Forensic and Genomic Research

• Other Applications

Global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

