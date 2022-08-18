Submit Release
Grand Larceny, Agg Op W/o Owners Consent/ Regulated Drug/ Rutland Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B4004463

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle                            

STATION: Rutland Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 08/17/2022 at approximately 2112 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Meadow Street, Wallingford, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, Aggravated Operation Without Owner’s Consent, Possession of Controlled Substance

 

ACCUSED: Timothy Shaw                                              

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

 

VICTIM: Joseph Shackett

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to the report of a male selling a stolen motorcycle on Meadow Street in Wallingford, VT. Investigation revealed Timothy Shaw was in possession of a motorcycle that he stole from Rutland City and caused damage to. Upon his arrest, Shaw was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Shaw was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing and cited into Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division for 08/18/22 for the aforementioned charges. Shaw was lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility for outstanding in state warrants. The warrants were for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer, and driving with a suspended license.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  08/18/2022 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

