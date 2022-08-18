Grand Larceny, Agg Op W/o Owners Consent/ Regulated Drug/ Rutland Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4004463
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 08/17/2022 at approximately 2112 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Meadow Street, Wallingford, VT
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, Aggravated Operation Without Owner’s Consent, Possession of Controlled Substance
ACCUSED: Timothy Shaw
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT
VICTIM: Joseph Shackett
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to the report of a male selling a stolen motorcycle on Meadow Street in Wallingford, VT. Investigation revealed Timothy Shaw was in possession of a motorcycle that he stole from Rutland City and caused damage to. Upon his arrest, Shaw was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Shaw was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing and cited into Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division for 08/18/22 for the aforementioned charges. Shaw was lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility for outstanding in state warrants. The warrants were for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer, and driving with a suspended license.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/18/2022 at 1230 hours
COURT: Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Image Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.