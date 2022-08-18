Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Value, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis Report 2022-2027 | CAGR of 6.5%

Beauty and Personal Care Products Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Beauty and Personal Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global beauty and personal care products market size is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027. Beauty and personal care products are widely utilized to enhance the texture and overall appearance of the body, including hair, skin, and nails. They include colognes, deodorants, facial tissues, lotions, facial cleansers, moisturizers, shampoos, toothpaste, cleansing pads, cotton swabs, eyeliner, lip glosses, hand soaps, body washes, perfumes, and hair colors. They aid in hydrating and nourishing the skin while stimulating skin metabolism, protecting it from ultraviolet (UV) damage, and regulating moisture levels. As a result, they are beneficial in preventing the sagging of skin, acne problems, wrinkles, and dryness.

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and the following global implementation of mandatory lockdown restrictions negatively affected the beauty and personal care products market. The shutting down of numerous manufacturing units on account of the stringent lockdown regulations to prevent the coronavirus spread hampered the production of personal and beauty care products. This is also due to the disruptions in the supply chain affecting the flow of raw materials and components afflicted the market. However, the market regained pace with the increasing demand for cosmetics and beauty products and the ease of restrictions, thereby impelling market growth.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the rising consciousness of consumers about their appearance. Since beauty and personal care products such as skin care, hair care, and cosmetics have become an integral part of daily grooming among millennials, this is significantly supporting its demand on a global level. In addition to this, the increasing consumer shift toward products manufactured from non-toxic, organic ingredients, and natural ingredients, coupled with the easy availability of a wide range of products through online and offline distribution channels, is positively influencing the market. Moreover, leading manufacturers are heavily investing in the development of innovative and unique marketing strategies to expand their customer base and the launching of products with medicinal benefits is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market further include rapid urbanization and inflating disposable income levels of individuals.

Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Avon Products (Natura & Co)

• Beiersdorf AG

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Johnson & Johnson

• Kao Corporation

• L'Oréal S.A

• Mary Kay Inc

• Procter & Gamble Company

• Revlon, Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes)

• Shiseido Company Limited

• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

• Unilever plc

Breakup by Type:

• Conventional

• Organic

Breakup by Product:

• Skin Care

• Hair Care

• Color Cosmetics

• Fragrances

• Others

Breakup by Pricing:

• Mass Products

• Premium Products

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• E-commerce

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Male

• Female

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

