Leading Insurance Brokerage Western Insurance Marketing Corp. Launches Heroes Sick Pay Program for the Self-Employed
Heroes Sick Pay brings more options to everyday heroes, while providing a comprehensive, detailed understanding of insurance.
Heroes Sick Pay was created with the individual needs of workers in mind. Our mission statement reflects what we believe in, and that’s making sure that workers have financial security. ”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If nothing else, the era of COVID-19 gave the workforce a lesson in what it means to be an “essential worker.” The past two years have demonstrated a need for innovative thinking and people-focused problem solving. That’s why the Western Insurance Marketing Corporation spearheaded their Heroes Sick Pay program, which caters to small businesses, gig workers, and the self-employed.
Western Insurance Marketing Corporation began in 1963. As an independent insurance agency, they’ve offered coverage to clients and options from top-rated regional and national insurance carriers. At the helm of Western Insurance Marketing Corp is CEO Hugh Pham. Headquartered in Diamond Bar, their offices are also located in Westminster and San Jose, CA. Western Insurance Marketing Corporation provides solutions nationwide.
Throughout the pandemic, evidence has shown that employees in those sectors often face economic hardships due to a lack of healthcare. The Heroes Sick Pay program is ideal for individuals, veterans, first responders, medical professionals, and business owners. These individuals work very hard to care for others, and their income should be protected in the event of disability, surgery, or birth of a child.
Heroes Sick Pay is disability insurance coverage for America’s unsung heroes. The new program caters to self-employed, freelancers, frontline workers, restaurateurs, nail salons, and business owners.
According to a 2019 survey done by Charles Schwab, 59% of Americans are just one paycheck away from experiencing homelessness. If something like sickness, accident, or injury were to affect these Americans, they might be left without the funds necessary to take care of other obligations, such as rent or their car payment. That’s where Heroes Sick Pay comes in and helps them obtain the proper insurance coverage to suit their idiosyncratic needs. Heroes Sick Pay brings more options to everyday heroes. Clients can expect professionalism and bespoke insurance products. The program provides better options and a comprehensive, detailed understanding of insurance.
ABOUT WESTERN INSURANCE MARKETING CORPORATION:
Western Insurance Marketing Corporation was founded in 1963 and has served quality insurance solutions tailored to clients’ needs through customizable plans in both personal and business insurance. The company’s direct and individual care thrives through the professional service with personable staff, expertise in how to simplify the insurance process while advocating on the client’s behalf to insurance companies, and offering clients the power of choice back, so that they can make the right decision for themselves.
Western Insurance Marketing Corporation Mission Statement:
We strive to provide the individual coverage you require and give you the power of choice from top-rated national and regional insurance carriers.
Licensed in AZ, CA, CO, NM, NV, OR, TX, WA.
CA License #: 0548614
