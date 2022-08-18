Submit Release
MarketResearchReports.com: Global Hand and Surface Disinfectants market to reach USD 5.72 billion by 2025

Market Research Reports Inc.

The report finds out that the top three companies; Reckitt Benckiser, P&G, and Whealthfields, together hold 59% market share in the industry

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hand and surface disinfectants are used to kill pathogenic microorganisms on the media to meet the requirements of harmlessness, eliminate pathogenic microorganisms from the human body and the environment, cut off the transmission route of infectious diseases, and achieve the purpose of controlling infectious diseases.

Our recent study showed that the Global Hand and Surface Disinfectants market had total revenue of 2620 M USD back in 2015 and increased to 3530 M USD in 2020. We study the development law of the market in the past few years and establish a data model to analyze and deduce future market changes. Finally, we predicted that the value of Hand and Surface Disinfectants markets can be 5720 M USD by 2025. The CAGR of Hand and Surface Disinfectants is -3% from 2020 to 2025.

North America was the largest revenue market with a market share of 33% in 2015 and 31% in 2020, a decrease of -1%. in 2020, the Asia Pacific market share was 30%, ranking second. With the improvement of the economic level, the downstream demand continues to expand, and the technological level of these regions continues to improve, which will further promote market development.

Hand and Surface Disinfectants companies are mainly from the USA; the industry concentration rate is high. The top three companies are Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Procter and Gamble, and Whealthfields, with a Value market share of 26%, 17%, and 16% in 2020.

Other players include:
>3M Company
>Diversey, Inc.
>Ecolab
>Kimberly-Clark Worldwide Inc.
>SC Johnson
>STERIS plc
>Cantel Medical

Market segmentation by types:
>Hand Disinfectants
>Surface Disinfectants

Market segmentation by applications:
>Hospital
>Diagnostic and Research Labs
>Household

Order this report: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/arsta/global-hand-and-surface-disinfectants-market-research-report-2022

Browse more in Speciality Chemical Market Research Section

For Tailor-made research services, please visit https://www.marketresearchreports.com/custom-market-research

