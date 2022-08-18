Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve (TPV) Therapy Market Growth, Industry Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2028

Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Therapy

Increasing cardiovascular disease prevalence across the globe coupled with ongoing research and development is expected to stimulate market growth

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global transcatheter pulmonary valve therapy market was valued at USD 56.45 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 98.63 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 7.25 percent. Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Therapy has come up as the treatment of choice in most congenital heart disease patients with degeneration of a previous right ventricular outflow tract repair. To avoid the need for repeat median sternotomy procedures, less invasive catheter-based interventions to treat pulmonary valve dysfunction have been developed over time.

The global market is driven by the rising incidence of congenital heart diseases and increasing awareness associated with TPV Therapy. For instance, in the United States, the incidence of congenital heart defects ranges between 4 to10 cases per 1,000, clustering around 8 cases per 1,000 live births. Continental variations in birth prevalence have been observed, from about 6.9 cases per 1000 births in Europe to 9.3 cases per 1000 births in Asia. However, the relationship between valve size and balloon waist may reflect selection and procedural bias, which is likely to hinder the market growth

The report provides comprehensive assessment of the market covering key elements such as revenue estimations, cost analysis, import/export, production and consumption trends, CAGR, gross margin, and supply & demand patterns. It also sheds light on recent technological developments, product advancements, and research and development activities in the region.

The report examines the key players operating in the market along with their market position, market share, revenue, gross margin, and business strategies. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. It also covers recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Medtronic, Edward Lifesciences, Cryolife Inc, and Venus Medtech.

Market Segmentation by Types:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Balloon expanded

Self-expanded Transcatheter Valve

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Cardiology Centers

Others

Regional analysis covers in-depth analysis of analysis of the revenue, market share, and growth rate of the global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve (TPV) Therapy market in each region for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report covers production and consumption rate, current and emerging trends, import/export, supply and demand, and presence of key players in each region.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Further key findings from the report suggest

Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Therapy market is rising at a high growth rate of 7.25 percent in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe. High incidence of cardiovascular diseases will drive the demand for the market during forecast period across all regions.

The valuation for balloon expanded transcatheter Valve market was USD 56.45 Billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to USD 98.63 Billionby 2028. Benefits associated with transcatheter pulmonary Valve is the key factor supporting the increasing adoption of the theraphy and consequently contributing to the market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.9 percent in the forecast period. Emerging markets such China and Japan are likely to witness high growth

Regional reimbursement scenario is another key regulatory factor for adoption and growth of transcatheter pulmonary valve therapy in the region..

