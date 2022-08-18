Water Softeners Market| North America Holds Significant Revenue Share and will Dominate the Industry

Water Softeners Market Growth

The water softener market in North America contributed more than one-third of the global market revenue.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand for clean and potable water globally due to rapid industrialization & urbanization and spiraling growth in food processing plants, chemical producers, textile manufacturers, and refineries would propel the growth of the global water softener market. Salt-based water softener segment is likely to dominate and salt-free water softener segment to register the fastest growth through 2025. North America would accrue the highest revenue and Asia-Pacific is likely to grow the fastest through 2025.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Water Softeners Market by Type (Salt-based and Salt-free Water Softeners) and End Use (Residential, Industrial, and Municipal): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025". The report offers extensive analyses of the key winning strategies, industry dynamics, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and top investment pockets. As per the report, the global water softeners market garnered $2.05 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $3.57 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The water softeners market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the water softeners market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the water softeners market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The salt-based water softener segment generated over two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2017 and is likely to remain dominant through 2025. This is because salt-based water softeners are used in homes to prevent health ailments like eye and skin irritation and hair fall, increase lifespan of fabric, avoid stains on faucets, fixtures, and taps, and extending shelf life of water-utilizing appliances. Nonetheless, the salt-free water softener segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 8% during the forecast period because these products are cheaper than salt-based counterparts and do not need purging of chemicals to soften water and neutralize contaminants.

Among applications, the residential segment accounted for 61.5% of the total market share in 2017 and would maintain its revenue lead through the study period. It is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, as water softeners for residential purposes help reduce chlorine content, remove odor and bad taste from water, avoid stains on titles and faucets, and prevent formation of lime scales in appliances. The report also analyzes municipal and industrial segments.

