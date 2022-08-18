Fundus Cameras Market by Geography (Forecast and Analysis 2022-2032) - 4.7% CAGR to Originate from North America

Fundus Cameras Market Size | Value Projected to Expand by 2022-2031

Fundus Cameras Market was valued at USD 475.04 million in 2021. This market is expected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fundus cameras market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.7% during the forecast period. The fundus cameras market is driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising geriatric population, and the increasing number of outpatient visits. However, the high cost of these cameras and the lack of trained personnel are restraining the growth of this market. The global fundus cameras market is segmented by product type, application, end user, and geography.

We are constantly monitoring and evaluating the impact of the pandemic on different industries, keeping in mind the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor. When estimating the market size and growth trends for all regions and countries based on Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa], Market Revenue by Region, Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19, Short Term Dynamics and Long Term Dynamics data points.

Numerous opportunities would be created by the adoption and evolution of Fundus Cameras. The presence of several large-scale companies in Fundus Cameras sector is favouring the global market growth. Our experts have done extensive research on the Fundus Cameras market. It includes information about growth of Fundus Cameras, shares, revenue, past and future opportunities, as well as consideration of potential challenges and opportunities. The report also includes segmentation by product type, application and geographical regions. It also contains information about countries that could be developing in these areas as well as risks.

This information is published by Market.us in its report titled, [Fundus Cameras Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2031].



The topmost companies in the Global Fundus Cameras Market are commonly focused on innovative opportunities associated to the invention and supply. Some of the major market players include

Carl Zeiss Meditec Inc.

Optomed Oy Ltd.

Kowa Company Ltd.

Canon Inc.

NIDEK Co., Ltd.

CenterVue SpA

Clarity Medical Systems Inc.

Topcon Medical Systems Inc.

Other Key Players

Fundus Cameras Market : Taxonomy

By Product

Mydriatic Fundus Cameras

Non-Mydriatic Fundus Cameras

ROP Fundus Cameras

Hybrid Fundus Cameras

By End-Use

Hospitals

Ophthalmic & Optometrist Offices

Ophthalmology Clinics

Geographical Analysis

The countries covered in the Fundus Cameras market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific (APAC), is the dominant market for Fundus Cameras due to the high supply and demand for Fundus Cameras supplies. North America is forecast to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period 2022-2032, due to the growing production expansion.

