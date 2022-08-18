Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,091 in the last 365 days.

Amphibious Vehicle Market Size, Share, Global Trends, Outlook, Industry Demand, Forecast 2022-2027

Amphibious Vehicle Market

Amphibious Vehicle Market

Global Amphibious Vehicle Market To Be Driven By Rising Adoption Of Amphibious Vehicles In Mining Applications In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027

30 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Amphibious Vehicle Market Size Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global amphibious vehicle market, assessing the amphibious vehicle market based on its segments like mode of propulsions, applications, end uses, and major regions.

The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/amphibious-vehicle-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2017-2027)

Historical Market Size (2021): About USD 2.91 billion
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 35%
Forecast Market Size (2027): Nearly USD 4.71 billion

The growth in the global market for amphibious vehicles can be ascribed to rising military and defence expenditure. Amphibious vehicles are increasingly deployed in military applications owing to their multiple use applicability as they can operate on the ground as well as in water. In addition, the rising demand for amphibious vehicles in mining and engineering applications has further inflated the market growth.

In mining applications, amphibious vehicles are used to safely transport equipment across exposed ground surfaces with ease. In addition, as amphibious vehicles allow easy functioning in remote locations, materials can easily be transported without incurring additional costs. These are some of the factors determining the growth of the market in the historical period.

Industry Definition and Segmentation

Amphibious vehicles are referred to the vehicles capable of operating on both land as well as on a water body. Amphibious vehicles include amphibious bicycles, ATVs, railway vehicles, combat vehicles, and hovercraft, among others.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/amphibious-vehicle-market

On the basis of mode of propulsion, the market can be divided into:

Water-jet
Track-based
Screw propellers

The market, based on application, can be categorised into:

Surveillance and rescue
Water Sports
Water Transportation
Excavation

Based on end use, the market can be segmented into:

Defence
Commercial

The regional markets for amphibious vehicle include:

North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends

The rise in the global market for amphibious vehicles can be associated with increasing dwellings near water bodies. The increasing urbanisation has led to the increased adoption of amphibious vehicles by localities for leisure and work applications. In addition, the market is being driven by advancements in-vehicle technologies with unique features to penetrate through shallow areas where it would otherwise be difficult.

Moreover, the increasing adoption of amphibious vehicles for commercial applications such as fishing, water-body cleaning, and beach security applications, among others, is further enhancing the growth of the market. These are some of the factors that are expected to invigorate the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are BAE Systems plc, EIK Engineering Sdn Bhd, General Dynamics Corporation, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Marsh Buggies Incorporated, Wetland Equipment Company, Wilco Manufacturing LLC, Science Applications International Corporation, and Rheinmetall AG, among others.

The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Also Read:

Indian Exotic Flowers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/indian-exotic-flowers-market

Urea Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/urea-market

Sodium Metal Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sodium-metal-market

Footwear Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/footwear-market

United States Roofing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/united-states-roofing-market

Pour Point Depressants Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pour-point-depressants-market

Chlorinated Polyethylene Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/chlorinated-polyethylene-market

Oleochemicals Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oleochemicals-market

Maintenance Repair Operations MRO Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/maintenance-repair-operations-mro-market

Socks Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/socks-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.

EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.

Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.

Adam Lee
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Amphibious Vehicle Market Size, Share, Global Trends, Outlook, Industry Demand, Forecast 2022-2027

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.