Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,033 in the last 365 days.

Japanese firm buys 35.1 per cent stake in Việt Nam’s power company

VIETNAM, August 18 - TOKYO — JERA Inc., a power generation company of Japan, has signed a deal to buy a 35.1 per cent stake at Việt Nam’s Gia Lai Electricity Joint Stock Company (GEC) to tap the Southeast Asian nation's growing demand for electricity and further its own decarbonisation efforts, Nikkei Asia reported.

JERA, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power, will invest 15 billion JPY (US$112 million) in the Vietnamese renewable energy company.

The purchase comes as JERA aims to increase its renewables generation capacity to 5,000 MW by 2025. The stake in GEC will add 190 MW, bringing the company's total renewables capacity to 1,900 MW. JERA will also consider jointly developing solar and onshore wind projects with GEC.

JERA has already participated in renewable energy projects across Asia, including India and Thailand. It has operated a gas-fired power plant in Việt Nam since 2005.

GEC owns hydro, solar and wind power plants with a total generation capacity of about 600 MW. It looks to raise this to 1,700 MW by 2025, according to JERA. — VNS

You just read:

Japanese firm buys 35.1 per cent stake in Việt Nam’s power company

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.