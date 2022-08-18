Peanut Butter Market Size, Share, Price, Global Demand, Industry Overview, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Peanut Butter Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Health Consciousness In The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Peanut Butter Market Size, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global peanut butter market, assessing the market based on its type and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/peanut-butter-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 3.71 Billion
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 5.30 Billion
The growth in the global peanut butter market is induced by rising consumer health consciousness, which has led to an increase in demand for low-calorie healthy food items like peanut butter. Factors like growing disposable incomes, a shift toward the consumption of convenient and ready-to-eat foods, and rising demand from developing economies are all adding to the expansion of the peanut butter market.
Globally, consumers are now engaged in strenuous physical activity, which frequently results in energy loss. A need for energy-giving foods such as peanut butter is critical to regaining energy lost. With surging obesity rates, consumers around the world have begun to shift toward healthy and nutritious options for snacks and breakfast.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Peanut butter is made mainly of ground dry roasted peanuts. It is rich in nutrients because it has fewer calories and more protein than other spreads, making it a better and healthier substitute for milk butter.
Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/peanut-butter-market
Based on type, the market is divided into:
Creamy
Crunchy/Chunky
Old Fashioned/Natural
Reduced Fat
Honey Roasted
On the basis of region, the market is divided into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Peanut butter is a high nutritional product that provides numerous beneficial effects when consumed. It is high in protein, fat, vitamins, minerals, and fibre. Peanut butter contains vitamin E, which is necessary for vision correction and orientation of muscle. It also acts as an antioxidant, allowing it to fight diseases such as cancer, joint inflammation, and several others.
People are spending money on healthy items with specific nutritional values, which is anticipated to boost the global peanut butter market. The major factor expected to stymie the global peanut butter market’s growth is an increase in product prices in the worldwide industry.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Hersheys, Hormel Foods, JM Smucker Co, ConAgra Foods Inc., Sonya Foods, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Also Read:
Indian Exotic Flowers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/indian-exotic-flowers-market
Shrimp Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/shrimp-market
Urea Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/urea-market
Sodium Metal Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sodium-metal-market
Footwear Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/footwear-market
Pour Point Depressants Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pour-point-depressants-market
Chlorinated Polyethylene Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/chlorinated-polyethylene-market
Oleochemicals Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oleochemicals-market
Maintenance Repair Operations MRO Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/maintenance-repair-operations-mro-market
Socks Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/socks-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Adam Lee
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other