ROKMASTER CORRECTS FLOW-THROUGH UNITS PRICING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. RKR RKMSF 1RR ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") announces a correction to the issue price of the flow-through units (the "FT Units") from $0.13 to $0.15 per FT Unit in the Company's news release dated August 12, 2022 announcing the non-brokered private placement of up to $1,250,000 involving the sale of FT Units and non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units").  

All other terms of the FT Units and NFT Units as announced on August 12, 2022 remain the same.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,
President & Chief Executive Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including, but not limited to statements with respect to the completion of the Private Placement, participation by directors, officers and insiders of Rokmaster, use of proceeds of the Private Placement and certain other matters relating to the proposed Private Placement. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

