The Economic Times Promising Brands 2022

MUMBAI, INDIA, Aug 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Economic Times Promising Brands Conclave, that will be held in Mumbai on September 22, is an effort to shine the strobe light on organisations that have strived to serve their customers in the best possible way. The platform, via standalone addresses, fireside chats and roundtable discussions, will focus on delving deeper into understanding how these companies have succeeded in contributing to an enjoyable customer experience. This evening will bring together the marketing gurus, brand custodians, brand owners, best creative leaders from the marketing fraternity on one platform to celebrate the Promising Brands and engage in the most candid knowledge exchange platform to understand the nuances of successful brands.

Why Attend?
- Gain: The latest in brand amplification, customer loyalty, social media & more
- Evolve: Keep pace with ALL the latest trends
- Learn: Hear from the best & brightest in marketing, design, sales - all sharing ideas & insights
- Adapt: To a focused agenda for marketing professionals & focused on what matters
- Grow: Gain insights into what your customers will be clamoring for coming years & how you can deliver now

If you are a Promising Brand too? Nominate now - etunwired@et-edge.com

Join us to go extra miles to Achieve, Accomplish & Triumph!

For more information: https://et-bestbrands.com/promising/

Source: ET Edge

