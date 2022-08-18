Go on an adventure with PI Tim Tender as he tries to locate a famous author and his new novel

Ray E. Spencer announces publication of 'The Stolen Manuscript'

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A private eye, originally from Florida, now living in Baltimore, is hired to find a famous missing horror author and his latest manuscript, the writer, one of Mobtown's own. Follow PI Tim Tender on his case in Ray E. Spencer's new mystery novel "The Stolen Manuscript: A Mystery in the Tim Tender Series" (published by Archway Publishing).

PI Tender takes on the case, with his partner, Bea E. Hopkins, to locate Jake Venom and his latest manuscript. But, is Vicki Venom, Jake's spouse, Tender's newest employer, more interested in finding her husband or his missing story? Other literature buffs (unsavory?) may also have a need to know what the PI discovers on the twisted road to justice.

"The story presents an entertaining 'Whodunit' aspect, with enough bends and pivots to keep the Reader guessing; grasping for clues; and gathering hints to log into her/his brain. The challenge: to figure out the mystery before the private investigator, paid to solve the case, reaches his resolution," Spencer says.

An excerpt from "The Stolen Manuscript" reads:

"Tender Nightmare," the novel, had been Venom's only success in the last five years. His publishing house had marketed a weak effort, "The Fascist Dean," four years back, and it had bombed at the bookstores. His latest, supposed comeback story, "The Godfather of Bane," never reached Jake's editor at Premature Burial Publishing.

"The Stolen Manuscript" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Stolen-Manuscript-Mystery-Tim-Tender-ebook/dp/B0B5CMCLPS.

"The Stolen Manuscript"

By Ray E. Spencer

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 160 pages | ISBN 9781665725224

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 160 pages | ISBN 9781665725231

E-Book | 160 pages | ISBN 9781665725248

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Ray E. Spencer graduated with honors from the University of South Florida, Tampa Campus, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in English (creative writing option). Spencer also holds an Associate of Science in hospitality management from St. Petersburg Junior College. He had a 25-year stint in the hotel/restaurant business, including co-owning a restaurant. He has written another novel, "Tender Nightmare," and screenplays based on his two books. He lives, with his wife, Bonnie, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

