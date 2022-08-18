"Marathon Wheeler" Follows Journey of Woman Fighting Cerebral Palsy
Heather S. Coombes writes on how librarianship, Christian ministry provided her purpose in lifeAUSTRALIA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Battling cerebral palsy and experiencing physical disability did not stop Heather S. Coombes from finding purpose in her life. In her memoir, "Marathon Wheeler," she shows readers how working as a librarian and ordained Christian minister provided her with a new path in life.
In "Marathon Wheeler," readers will see how the author lived with physical disability and utilized a wheelchair but did not allow it to stop her from finding actualization in her life. Its pages convey the practical everyday living aspects of physical disability. This serves as inspiration and useful information for readers with similar issues as well as friends, family, loved ones and care providers, which will enable them to better relate with and understand people with physical disabilities. Coombes shows how Christian faith helped inform her during her struggle and provided her with the strength and motivation she needed to deal with her physical disability.
"Marathon Wheeler" is inspired by Coombes' desire to increase public understanding of physical disability, including among health care professionals. And she wishes to show those with similar experiences of disability and other life adversities that it is possible to find motivating purposes in life that will help them embark on the process of personal growth and empowerment.
About the Author
Heather Coombes was born in 1954 in India and was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. After her education wherein she attained degrees in Behavioral Sciences, Librarianship and Theology, she worked for the Australian Council for Rehabilitation of Disabled in the librarian role and was ordained as a Uniting Church minister. Now retired she spends her time with family and hobbies while volunteering in pastoral care and occasional preaching. She has been on three radio interviews as well as several online presentations, book signings, exhibitions, book shows and signings and more. Coombes has also written "The Many Faces of Grief: Pathways to Healing," a personal study on grief, bereavement, illness, COVID, pregnancy loss, PTSD, loss of faith and end of life regrets.
