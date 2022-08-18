Real-life Christmas memories book reveals magic 'secrets'

Herbie J Pilato releases 'The 12 Best Secrets of Christmas: A Treasure House of December Memories Revealed'

CERRITOS, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For years, Herbie J Pilato had been sharing stories of his youth at Christmas while growing up in the 1960s and 1970s in his hometown of Rochester, New York. Those were special times, and he had been blessed to have been born into a large Italian-American family. They never had a lot of money, but they sure had a lot of love. Pilato was also raised with a strong sense of priorities, and what really mattered in life. He wanted to share whatever insight he gained from these memories to provide inspiration for anyone of any faith and generation.

"The 12 Best Secrets of Christmas: A Treasure House of December Memories Revealed" (published by Archway Publishing) is a collection of special real-life holiday memories that invites the reader to embrace, enjoy, connect with, and remember the magic of Christmas. This book has been garnered from Pilato's youth. The chapters are classified as "secrets," with each revealing a special sentiment that may prove recognizable to all. Numbered from one to 12, the chapters coincide with the mainstream identification of the popular carol, "The 12 Days of Christmas." While that famous chant is referenced in "The 6th Secret" section of this book, every chapter offers its own separate insight into the many messages and favorite things that the holiday brings and represents.

The book's Foreword is written by actor Dean Butler, best known for his roles on TV classics like "Little House on the Prairie," and "The New Gidget." The book's Introduction is written by actor/voiceover artist Jerry Houser, who appeared in iconic movies like "The Summer of '42," and who was the announcer for the perennial Christmas TV special, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."

"This book will appeal to readers because today, more than ever, everyone is looking for nostalgia; they are seeking to return to a simpler time. 'The 12 Best Secrets of Christmas' fulfills that need in warm and welcoming ways," Pilato says. When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, he answers," I want readers to feel comforted, and happy. I want them to identify with my Christmas memories, with my holiday recollections, and to inspire them to realize that all people of every religious, spiritual or political belief, that we are not that different at all; that we are all human beings, doing the best we can. Instead of focusing on our differences, we can concentrate on what makes us the same. Our humanity and how holidays like Christmas can help us to do that."

"The 12 Best Secrets of Christmas: A Treasure House of December Memories Revealed"

By Herbie J Pilato

About the Author

Herbie J Pilato is a writer/producer/actor who's list of top-selling pop-culture books include "Mary: The Mary Tyler Moore Story," "Twitch Upon a Star: The Bewitched Life and Career of Elizabeth Montgomery," "NBC & ME: My Life as a Page in A Book," "Glamour, Gadgets and the Girl Next Door," "Dashing, Darrin and Debonair," among others. He is the host of TV's "Then Again with Herbie J Pilato," and has recently recorded his first Christmas music CD.

