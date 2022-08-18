Pastor Earnest Dale Miller's newly released "COVID-19 vs. The Pastor" is an encouraging message of the power of prayer

"COVID-19 vs. The Pastor" from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Earnest Dale Miller is a powerful first-hand account of the author's experience with battling against the dangerous COVID-19 virus.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "COVID-19 vs. The Pastor": a message of hope and strength during the pandemic. "COVID-19 vs. The Pastor" is the creation of published author Pastor Earnest Dale Miller, a native of Texas and a loving husband who worked in the oil industry prior to starting Red Marble Ministries, which is registered as a non-profit 501C3 as of 1999.

Pastor Miller shares, "This book is about the fight for one man's life versus the devil and the killer COVID-19 virus. It embodies the need for prayer in anyone's daily life as well as in the time of strife and tragedy. The book describes the types of prayer and introduces you to becoming a prayer warrior and how to pray about and how to pray for. It also describes with detail the experience Dale Miller had with COVID-19, how it affects the human body, and the lengthy pain and suffering that come with the virus. And lastly, it tells what was happening in our emergency rooms as the virus was progressing, and the doctors and staff were trying to fight it with knowledge and science. This is certainly not the end of the story nor the pandemic. Vaccines are important to the control and eventual cure of COVID-19 and all variants or future pandemics. Doctors recommend everyone get the vaccine even if you have had the virus. Without the vaccine, you are susceptible to less than 2 percent survival."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Earnest Dale Miller's new book offers a compelling look into life with the coronavirus.

Pastor Miller shares in hopes of spreading awareness and encouraging an active prayer life during times of triumph or struggle.

Consumers can purchase "COVID-19 vs. The Pastor" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "COVID-19 vs. The Pastor," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing