Exciting Third Book in Fictional Series is a Must-Have For Readers who Appreciate Suspense and History Mixed With Hope and Inspiration

In this third installment of the series, Larry M. Lawrence provides the continuing adventure in the life of Josiah Whitney. While honeymooning in the Blue Ridge Mountains with his new wife, Olivia, he receives an urgent call from his son, John. Then, in a matter of mere hours, Josiah meets up with an old colleague and is swept up in a deadly game of smuggling and intrigue, leading to a desperate kidnapping. Readers will be enthralled to discover that smuggling of animal parts and plants, a lucrative business, is mainly controlled by criminal interests from different parts of the globe. This unscrupulous situation leads to an explosive confrontation. Will Josiah and Olivia, survive this treacherous encounter?

When asked about the inspiration for the topic of his third book in the series, Lawrence said, "I lived in North Carolina at the time of the rockslide in the story. I have also been concerned with, and have taught hunter safety and I am concerned about the illicit and unscrupulous killing of bears and plundering precious plant resources for profit in foreign markets."

Larry M. Lawrence was born in upstate New York. He holds a bachelor's degree in Biblical Studies. He is an author, songwriter, musician and a retired Pastor. In addition, he was a former caterer and sporting goods store owner, among several other professions. Lawrence had the extreme privilege of serving as lead pastor in Olean NY, Niagara Falls NY, La Fargeville, NY and Laurinburg NC. He has been married to his wife, Jane, for nearly fifty years and they reside in the countryside west of St. Louis. He is currently serving as Worship leader at his home Church in Union, MO. Lawrence began this journey of ministry of writing to encourage others, especially those of retirement age or beyond to try new things, to hope for the here and now and to re-establish ties with family and friends. He publishes a devotional blog each day at larrymlawrence.com titled, Finding God in the Mystery of every day. Although he is semi-disabled, he loves to spend time with his grandchildren. He also enjoys contemporary Christian worship music and has even travelled with a band in the Carolinas, Pennsylvania and in New York.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. The Whitney Chronicles 3: The Weight of Mountains is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

