New novel illustrates the need for genuine equality in the U.S.

Pam announces publication of 'When Black Panthers Prowled Amerika'

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Young, idealistic journalist Nef, short for Nefertiti is sent to Oakland to investigate the Black Panthers and not only falls in with the movement but also with one of the Party's leaders in Pam's new novel "When Black Panthers Prowled Amerika" (published by Archway Publishing).

Born and raised in the French West Indies, Nef attends college in New York, graduating with a journalism degree, and then participates in the 1964 "Mississippi Freedom Summer" project led by Martin Luther King Jr. Back in New York, the editor of the Harlem Herald hires Nef as a reporter. She covers fires and crimes in Harlem until her editor assigns her to do the newspaper's first-ever investigative report, covering the Black Panther Party in Oakland.

Following the Party's astonishing rise to national prominence, she meets Eldridge Cleaver and Huey Newton. Cleaver wants to unleash the Panthers immediately in guerrilla warfare against the police, whereas Newton wants to establish community programs in order to enlist the support of the black community when he decides to order the revolution to begin. As Nef gets more intimately familiar with Newton (whom the Panthers reverentially call "Servant of the People," or "Servant" for short, and the FBI dubs as the "Black Messiah"), she begins to question his veracity and intentions.

Pam hopes her book teaches readers "that racial strife in this country has to be considered from both a black and a white perspective."

"When Black Panthers Prowled Amerika" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/When-Black-Panthers-Prowled-Amerika-ebook/dp/B0B1LWXNCY.

"When Black Panthers Prowled Amerika"

By Pam

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 418 pages | ISBN 9781665718813

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 418 pages | ISBN 9781665718806

E-Book | 418 pages | ISBN 9781665718790

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

In 1964, Pam joined a thousand college students participating in the "Mississippi Freedom Summer," under the guidance of Martin Luther King Jr. Following this life-changing experience, Pam returned north to lead a civil rights group in Buffalo while earning a doctorate in clinical psychology. Pam currently practices in the Bronx, New York.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com

SOURCE ArchwayPublishing