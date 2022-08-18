New novel aims to show man's symbiotic, conflicting and anthropomorphic relationship with nature

James Walker announces publication of 'Above Instinct'

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Above Instinct" (published by Archway Publishing) by James Walker follows a lone Paleolithic man through the ancient world's violence and beauty as he searches for belonging and partnership.

Bloodshed, winters, and hunger have steadily eroded Follows' family and left him alone, but when his last family member dies, he hears of a peaceful and munificent group that could rescue him from loneliness and despair. Equipped with man's resourcefulness, superstition, and aggression, he confronts man, animal, and nature, searching to end his isolation and hard existence. His own survival means conflict between man's fundamental nature and wants, the desires and survival of others, and an indifferent and vicious early world.

Walker's book communicates "The chaos of existence, the dire consequences of weakness, and the mortal risk of abandoning instincts such as territorialism, rivalry, violent defense, suspicion, and aggression. The book converses with the reader's base nature, and involves them in a world and thought process which should be immediately recognizable and relatable; which hopefully is impactful and stirring."

"Above Instinct" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Above-Instinct-James-Walker-ebook/dp/B09R9L622G.

"Above Instinct"

By James Walker

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 224 pages | ISBN 9781665716536

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 224 pages | ISBN 9781665716543

E-Book | 224 pages | ISBN 9781665716550

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

James Walker is a chartered nuclear, mining, and mechanical engineer, and a former infantry and signals soldier, with various degrees in physics and engineering. He has worked on nuclear submarines, nuclear weapons and reactors, in construction and manufacturing, and now works in the mining industry. Walker was born in South Africa, grew up in England and Cyprus, and now resides in Canada. "Above Instinct" is his first published book.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

