New book offers a range of insights to guide readers in uncovering their diamonds and transforming their lives

SYDNEY, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Almost all the people want to be something other than what they are now. The big question is, why are they not being that and what is stopping them? People invariably give many reasons why they are not what they want to be. This got Vinay Singh thinking that there has to be a better way to live life. It got so compelling that he left behind his career in a Fortune 500 company and delved into understanding the human mindset. It became his mission to find the secret and share that with people so millions of people can get out of the rat race and live their magnificent lives. This quest led Singh to write this book "Discover Your Diamond: A brand new approach to discovering your true worth" (published by Balboa Press AU).

The compilation of insights in this book was borne out of Singh's own personal transformation experience and a fusion of Eastern and Western values and wisdom collected over a lifetime of self-discovery. This book will not only advise readers on what-to-do but also on how-to with simple step-by-step guidance. As the readers turn the pages of this book, they will learn how to uncover and shine their diamonds. The diamond, in most cases, is covered in ALGAE - which is Attachment, Lust, Greed, Anger, and Ego. Just as the cutting and polishing of a diamond provide the shine to it, Singh believes "that our life's situations are designed by the universe to do the necessary cutting and polishing to shine our diamonds."

"It gives me great joy in being a catalyst in transforming lives - whether one of my life coaching clients or one of the students from 'The Smith Family' that I mentor. I am confident that this book will help me achieve my mission to transform the lives of millions of people across the globe to live their full potential," says Singh. He adds, "I will be very excited to hear your story of discovering your diamond. Once you have discovered your diamond, please pay it forward by gifting copies of this book to your friends and family so that they can benefit too."

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Singh answers," We have the power to create our dream life if we are committed to taking the responsibility for that. And that we are always whole and complete, and all that is needed is a new mindset which this book promises to deliver." Singh promises that the readers will definitely discover their diamonds if they do all that is recommended in this book. He is so confident with that promise that he is offering a money-back guarantee! For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/803300-discover-your-diamond or can visit top-life-coach.com/

About the Author

Vinay Singh is a former Fortune-500 executive, who spent his early years in the same place where Lord Buddha got his enlightenment, and his formative years at IIT, which has shaped some great minds, such as Sundar Pichai of Google fame. Singh is the Chief Encouragement Officer (CEO) at Top-Life-Coach.Com and is a seasoned life-coach. He switched from an IT career to follow his passion to touch, move and inspire numerous lives; and to provide handholding and support to get people out of rat race, to live the magnificent life they deserve. He is an avid bushwalker and collects amazing insights from his time in the bush, where Mother Nature reveals her deep secrets to him. Singh ran Amplify program for Transport for NSW (TfNSW) for 200+ staff for over two years. Under the Amplify program, he led themed workshops on topics such as work-life balance, goal setting, creativity, communication, team building, motivation, parenting, creating miracles etc. In the past, he ran events for the Roads & Maritime Services (RMS) in Sydney under the Corporate Quiet Quest program.

