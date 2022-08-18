Premier Book in Multi-Book Fictional Series Combines Suspense and History with a Refreshing Christian Twist

Xulon Press presents a sweeping tale where Old South meets New South, spanning more than two centuries.

LESLIE, Mo., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Larry M. Lawrence provides readers with suspenseful, historical and Scripture-based fiction in The Whitney Chronicles 1: The Echo of Chains ($15.99, paperback, 9781662855122; $7.99, e-book, 9781662855139).

Lawrence begins his Whitney Chronicles fiction book series with a powerful tale where old hatreds, new understandings and ideas all collide in a story of greed and obsession, amidst the calm of a small Southern town.

Fictional character, Josiah Whitney, is a semi-retired forensic engineer and widower. Following the death of his wife, Sarah, he has settled into a small Piedmont town in North Carolina. Readers join him on an unsettling adventure as he attempts to understand why a series of break-ins and fires began without warning in the building he purchased, renovated and now houses the town's newest hardware franchise.

Lawrence's compelling story sweeps from the antebellum period of the American South and crashes into the present day as passions, greed, political corruption and subterfuge create an unforgettable tale of mystery, mayhem and new hope.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Lawrence said, "A seeming lack of this type of story targeting the over fifty group of Christian readers. I wanted to inspire readers to consider the possibilities of new relationships and spiritual journeys."

Larry M. Lawrence was born in upstate New York. He holds a bachelor's degree in Biblical Studies. He is an author, songwriter, musician and a retired Pastor. In addition, he was a former caterer and sporting goods store owner, among several other professions. Lawrence had the extreme privilege of serving as lead pastor in Olean NY, Niagara Falls NY, La Fargeville, NY and Laurinburg NC. He has been married to his wife, Jane, for nearly fifty years and they reside in the countryside west of St. Louis. He is currently serving as Worship leader at his home Church in Union, MO. Lawrence began this journey of ministry of writing to encourage others, especially those of retirement age or beyond to try new things, to hope for the here and now and to re-establish ties with family and friends. He publishes a devotional blog each day at larrymlawrence.com titled, Finding God in the Mystery of every day. Although he is semi-disabled, he loves to spend time with his grandchildren. He also enjoys contemporary Christian worship music and has even travelled with a band in the Carolinas, Pennsylvania and in New York.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. The Whitney Chronicles 1: The Echo of Chains is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

