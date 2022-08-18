Michael P. Hays's newly released "Three-Fold Cord: Creation Redemption Dominion" is an encouraging discussion of conducting oneself from a Christian foundation

"Three-Fold Cord: Creation Redemption Dominion" from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael P. Hays will bring readers a thought-provoking approach to navigating a challenging, modern world through biblical guidance and trust in God.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Three-Fold Cord: Creation Redemption Dominion": an engaging apologetic work. "Three-Fold Cord: Creation Redemption Dominion" is the creation of published author Michael P. Hays, who was a licensed denominational minister for over twenty years. He has degrees in physics and engineering and has been involved in public speaking and teaching for several years.

Hays shares, "The world is drowning in a shoreless and bottomless ocean of beliefs. Almost every conceivable theological, philosophical, ideological twist and turn is in play. Truth has become a rare treasure. Never before have so many people been so informed and so detached. The good news is that you can know for sure and you can make a difference.

"The purpose of the book is to introduce a biblically solid and objective way of thinking that gives the Christian a proper foundation and advantage for managing encounters with friends, family, work, and classroom. Thinking like a Christian and thinking and acting like Jesus should be the norm. Each chapter is a different approach to some older and newer methods. The truth is that all of reality proves the existence of the Triune-Creator God, and without Him, nothing makes sense. Reality either rests on the absolute God or subjective relativism. There is no neutrality as much as some try to pretend. All ground is common, but none is neutral. Today, the battle lines could scarcely be clearer.

"America is at a tipping point. Where the roller coaster goes is in the hands of the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ. This book is my attempt to make a difference in a world that is increasingly chaotic. Peace and blessings to you."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael P. Hays's new book will challenge and encourage readers as they consider the carefully constructed points within.

Hays draws from a lifetime of study and over twenty years in the ministry to bring readers an encouraging message for approaching the current world.

